Giro d'Italia Women: Marlen Reusser captures opening time trial and first race lead

By published

Lotte Kopecky second, defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini third

Giro d&#039;Italia Women: Marlen Reusser en route to victory on stage 1
Marlen Reusser (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) won stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women, a 14.2km individual time trial in Bergamo. The Swiss ITT champion set the best time at the intermediate timing point after two thirds of the course and kept going to the finish, stopping the clock with a time of 17:22.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) could not match Reusser’s time, finishing second and third, 12 and 16 seconds slower, respectively.

“I’m very excited, and I can almost not believe that we won. It feels a little bit surreal," said Reusser in the winner’s interview.

"I was not sure how good my TT is, and it’s really a big dream of mine to win here and to wear pink. I was like, ‘oh, I’m not sure it’s good enough’, now I won, I’m super happy."

How it unfolded

Image 1 of 5
Giro d'Italian Women 2025 stage 1
Marlen Reusser in the sprint leader's jersey(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews