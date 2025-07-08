'A story out of nothing' – Jonas Vingegaard says press wasting time with wife's criticisms of Visma-Lease A Bike Tour de France priorities

'I don't know what happened and I don't care' responds Visma team boss Richard Plugge

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JULY 07: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike meets the media press prior to the 112th Tour de France, Stage 3 a 178.3km stage from Valenciennes to Dunkerque / #UCIWT / on July 07, 2025 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard talks to the press ahead of stage 3 of the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has said that his wife Trine Hansen's comments on Visma-Lease A Bike's Tour de France priorities have "been taken out of context", saying that Danish media "made a story out of nothing."

Earlier this week, Hansen gave an interview to Politiken in which she appeared to question the Dutch squad's Tour planning, saying that the team was "pushing Jonas too far now" and that "if you focus on stage wins for others, you're not fully focussed on Jonas."

