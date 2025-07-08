'To have a 100th victory is amazing' - Tadej Pogačar reaches new milestone after adrenaline-packed Tour de France stage win

'You never know until the final, like today, you get this adrenaline, and it's pure racing, and I enjoy it' World Champion honoured to win while wearing rainbow jersey in Rouen

Tadej Pogačar
Tadej Pogačar wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar's career has reached new heights as he secured a 100th career victory on stage 4 of the Tour de France on Tuesday in Rouen. After an explosive attack on the final climb, the World Champion celebrated his milestone achievement, saying it felt 'amazing' and that he was proud to win again on cycling's biggest stage while wearing the rainbow jersey.

"To win at the Tour is incredible, and in this jersey, even more, and to have a 100th victory is amazing," Pogačar said in a post-race interview.

