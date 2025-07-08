'To have a 100th victory is amazing' - Tadej Pogačar reaches new milestone after adrenaline-packed Tour de France stage win

Tadej Pogačar's career has reached new heights as he secured a 100th career victory on stage 4 of the Tour de France on Tuesday in Rouen. After an explosive attack on the final climb, the World Champion celebrated his milestone achievement, saying it felt 'amazing' and that he was proud to win again on cycling's biggest stage while wearing the rainbow jersey.

"To win at the Tour is incredible, and in this jersey, even more, and to have a 100th victory is amazing," Pogačar said in a post-race interview.

Pogačar's career has come a long way since his first victory at stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta in 2019.

Seven years on, and the Slovenian has etched his name into cycling's history books as one of the greatest of all time with three Tour de France titles in 2020, 2021 and 2024, and now 18 stage wins at the French Grand Tour.

He has also won the overall title at the Giro d'Italia in 2024 and nine one-day Monuments, including four times at Il Lombardia, three times at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and twice at the Tour of Flanders, as well as winning the elite men's road race title at the World Championships last year in Zürich.

In Rouen, Pogačar capped off one of the most exciting stage finales of the three-week race so far, attacking on the final ascent of the 174.2km stage and then sprinting head-to-head against Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and beating the yellow jersey holder on the line.

He said it was the kind of finish that he thrives in, action-packed and on-the-edge-of-your-seat bike racing.

"With so many good riders in the final, you are always a bit on edge and nervous about what is going to happen, and you never know until the final ... like today, you get this adrenaline, and it's pure racing, and I enjoy it."

Pogačar is once again the major favourite to win this Tour de France, and he is now tied on time with Van der Poel as the race heads into stage 5 time trial in Caen on Wednesday.

Asked about his prospects of taking a 101st career win and the yellow jersey, Pogačar said, "Tomorrow is the real test. But to have already won a stage in this jersey, for me, it's enough. I will go in tomorrow to enjoy this race, of course, we aim for the yellow, but we will see."

Tadej Pogačar celebrates after winning stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

