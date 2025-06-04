Recommended reading

Tour of Slovenia: Dylan Groenewegen continues to gain momentum with powerful stage 1 victory

Dutch national champion takes important win one month before the Tour de France

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) won stage 1 of the Tour of Slovenia, launching a powerful sprint to the line in Škofljica for just his second victory of the season.

The Dutch champion was perfectly led into the final corner by his teammates in purple, however, he could sense it was too early. He then latched onto the final two riders of UAE Team Emirates-XRG's train for the final sprint, before holding on to the line after kicking out of Ivo Oliveira's slipstream with 150 metres to go.

