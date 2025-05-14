Recommended reading

Tour de Hongrie: Danny van Poppel sprints to opening stage victory

Dutchman beats Tim Torn Teutenberg, Dylan Groenewegen to the win in Gyor

Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) shot to the stage 1 victory at the Tour de Hongrie, coming out on top in the bunch sprint that concluded the 210km opening stage in Gyor.

The Dutchman beat Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) to the line at the end of a largely flat day, which started in Budapest and traversed two third-category climbs before the finish.

