Cofidis defend Bryan Coquard after crash that knocked Tour de France green jersey Jasper Philipsen out of race

Cédric Vasseur says the yellow card was 'unjustified' in 'unfortunate racing incident'

DUNKERQUE, FRANCE - JULY 07: Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis reacts after the 112th Tour de France, Stage 3 a 178.3km stage from Valenciennes to Dunkerque / #UCIWT / on July 07, 2025 in Dunkerque, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The Cofidis team defended their sprinter Bryan Coquard before stage 4 after the Frenchman was given a yellow card and fine for sparking the Tour de France-ending crash of green jersey holder Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The crash came during the dash for the intermediate sprint in Isbergues on Monday and left Philipsen with a broken collarbone. Coquard apologised for the incident on Monday but emphasised that it was not an intentional move against Philipsen.

