Here are 9 Amazon Prime Day Wahoo deals we think you should jump on, and one you really should avoid
Up to 43% off, plus a best-ever price on the enormous new Elemnt Ace computer
Wahoo doesn't often do big sales, even in the face of Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday.
Most of the year, its website includes a small selection of 'reconditioned' smart trainers with a modest discount, as well as a handful of merchandise.
And when Wahoo does decide to get involved with the Prime Day bike sales, it's usually with a solitary product.
Today, however, that changes. As highlighted in our Prime Day live report, there's a host of Wahoo deals.
This includes a flat discount of 15% across a host of products, plus a bigger discount on others, such as Speedplay pedals and the Trackr heart rate monitor.
The deal is available in both the USA and the UK, although the specific products on sale differ between the two countries.
In this page, we'll highlight some of the key deals, but if you want to browse for yourself, hit the link above for your respective country.
But not all good discounts are good deals, so a word of caution for Wahoo fans: Don't be tempted by the discounted Wahoo Elemnt Ace. Yes, it's a top-of-the-range bike computer, but we didn't think it was very good when it was reviewed. You'd be better off spending less money on a full price new Roam v3 – You can buy us a drink to say thank you with the spare change.
Top Prime Day Wahoo deals USA
Starting with the best value smart trainer in not only Wahoo's range but quite possibly on the market, the Wahoo Kickr Core. With its fixed legs and 5.4kg flywheel, it's a bit cheaper than the top-tier Kickr trainers, and an incredibly popular option for taking your training indoors onto the likes of Zwift.
The Kickr Snap is another affordable indoor smart trainer. This one keeps your rear wheel in situ, letting you spin the flywheel by placing your rear tyre against a drum. The result, admittedly, is a slightly less realistic ride feel, but at a much lower price.
The Trackr heart rate monitor is the first to offer a rechargeable battery, rather than needing a replacement every six months or so.
The Kickr Bike (v2) is a full-function indoor smart bike that lets you leave the bike in the shed and saves tracking dirty tyres through your house.
The Kickr Rollr takes indoor training to a different league. Rather than having your bike bolted hard into the trainer, this one lets your bike sit free on the rear roller, held upright with your balance and the A-frame at the front.
Top Prime Day Wahoo deals UK
The Kickr V6 is not quite Wahoo's range-topping model - that accolade goes to the Kickr Move - but as an everyday trainer with top-tier features such as WiFi connection, 2200 watt resistance, accuracy of over 99%, adjustable feet, and Wahoo's famously simple setup process.
The Kickr Core is a pared-back version of the Kickr V6 above, with fixed legs, a lighter flywheel and less accuracy. This version comes with the Zwift Cog single sprocket, and the Zwift Click electronic virtual shifter to make gear changes silent and to ensure compatibility with all modern bike groupsets.
The Speedplay pedals offer double-sided entry. By putting the closing mechanism in the cleat on the shoe, rather than the pedal body itself, it makes for a lower profile design with easy entry and the iconic lollipop design.,
The Trackr heart rate monitor swaps the traditional coin cell battery for a rechargeable li-ion battery, helping you save money in the long run, and reducing waste in the process.
The deal to avoid
Ok, here's one you should avoid. The Ace is Wahoo's biggest bike computer, and the most expensive too. It's the biggest on the market, and if you read our Wahoo Element Ace review, you'll see it's just not a very good product. While rolling software updates have helped a little, it's still too big for many mounts, and the wind sensor is just a gimmick.
Take our advice, and instead of dropping £460 on a discounted Ace, buy a Wahoo Roam V3 at full price for £399 and thank us later - it's a far better option. It's big but not too big, it works brilliantly, the features all behave themselves, and you aren't paying for additional hardware you won't use.
