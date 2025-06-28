Recommended reading

'I should have stayed home' – Demi Vollering avoids serious injury in crash at Dutch nationals

FDJ-Suez rider came down in heavy crash in final 10km of women's road race

LAGUNAS DE NEILA, SPAIN - MAY 08: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ competes in the breakaway during the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 5 a 120.4km stage from Golmayo to Lagunas de Neila 1867m / #UCIWT / on May 08, 2025 in Lagunas de Neila, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Vollering raced in Ede on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

FDJ-Suez's Demi Vollering appears to have escaped serious injury after crashing in the women's road race at the Dutch national championships on Saturday, though admitted she did briefly worry about her upcoming goals this summer.

Vollering is targeting the Tour de France Femmes next month, and has sometimes missed Dutch nationals to focus on stage racing goals, but chose to race in Ede this weekend ahead of her next block of altitude training.

