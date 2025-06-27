Canadian Road National Championships: Olivia Baril secures career-first individual time trial title

Olivia Baril (Movistar) won a career-first elite women's individual time trial title at the Canadian Road National Championships held in Saint-Georges, Quebec, on Friday.

Baril posted the fastest time in the elite women's event, clocking in at 40:26 on the 28km course. She beat runner-up Julie Lacourciere by six seconds and Nadia Gontova (Winspace Orange Seal) by 21 seconds on the day.

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly) finished fourth at 23 seconds back.

Baril won the elite women's road race title last year, and so adds a second title to her palmares. She will line up as the defending champion for the 113.3km road race in Saint-Georges on Sunday.

