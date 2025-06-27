Recommended reading

Canadian Road National Championships: Olivia Baril secures career-first individual time trial title

By published

Movistar rider covers 28km route in winning time of 40:26

Olivia Baril
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Olivia Baril (Movistar) won a career-first elite women's individual time trial title at the Canadian Road National Championships held in Saint-Georges, Quebec, on Friday.

Baril posted the fastest time in the elite women's event, clocking in at 40:26 on the 28km course. She beat runner-up Julie Lacourciere by six seconds and Nadia Gontova (Winspace Orange Seal) by 21 seconds on the day.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews