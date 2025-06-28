Recommended reading

Retired Chantal van den Broek-Blaak receives warm send off at Dutch national championships

Guard of honour for former world champion who hung up her wheels in February

Former world champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak received a belated send-off at the start of the Dutch national championships road race on Saturday morning, after retiring in February.

Van den Broek-Blaak, who rode for SD Worx-Protime, announced in February that she was pregnant with her second child, and would not be returning after maternity leave. She previously had her first child in 2023, and made a return to racing.

