Bahrain Victorious leader Santiago Buitrago to ‘try to get in the top 5, or even on the podium’ at the Tour de France

Although he didn’t finish the Critérium du Dauphiné, Santiago Buitrago retained the confidence of Bahrain Victorious and has been named team leader for the Tour de France. The 25-year-old Colombian, who placed tenth overall in his debut last year, will be aiming to improve on that performance.

“We start this 2025 Tour with lots of hopes, actually, to be honest, expectations. I’ve been training for this year’s Tour since the end in Nice last year. I wanted to prepare myself in the best way and be in the best condition,” Buitrago said in a team release.

“Everything has been going well this season – we’ve worked hard on every aspect, and we’ve had some good results in the team, which has given me a lot of confidence for the three weeks ahead.”

Buitrado started off his season with two stages and the overall at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana and second at Tour des Alpes-Maritimes in February, before a DNF at Paris-Nice, and his abandon at the Dauphiné.

He will be supported by Lenny Martinez, second overall at the Tour de Romandie and stage 8 winner at the Dauphiné. Last year, the 21-year-old who has been touted as the next great French GC hope, had a quiet debut at the Tour. This time, riding for a new team, he’ll take on a supporting role while also getting the opportunity to test himself under less pressure.

“I think it’s nice to have a French rider in the team on a Grand tour for the first time. So we are looking forward to having Lenny there and seeing how he can go. He can also be the right added motivation for the guys in the team, because normally it always adds something extra,” said sports director Romain Kreuzinger, who has raced 10 Tours in his career.

Both men agreed that the first 10 days could bring surprises.

“Compared to 2024, I think 2025 is a bit different. Elevation wise, very similar, but in the first nine days, almost no mountain finishes. Of course, there are many punchy finishes that could suit our riders, but also some windy stages and sprints, so it’s going to be a typical start to the Tour de France, with tension in the bunch,” Kreuzinger said.

Buitrago agreed, “We begin with 10 very complicated days in a row, where you can’t gain much but if you make a mistake you can say goodbye to the GC.”’

On the flatter stages, the team will look to sprinter Phil Bauhaus, riding for a third time who finished top 3 on four stages but still looking for that elusive Grand Tour stage victory.

Buitrago goes into La Grande Boucle to “improve on my top 10 position from last year.”

“I’m hoping for the chance to fight for a stage, but the principal objective is to move higher on GC. We have worked so hard as a team to try to get in the top 5, or even on the podium.”

Kreuziger wants Bahrain Victorious to be active and opportunistic throughout the 12 stages - “I think our motto should be, ‘Let’s be racers and enjoy the race with ambition.’”

Bahrain Victorious for the 2025 Tour de France

Santiago Buitrago (Col)

Lenny Martinez (Fra)

Phil Bauhaus (Ger)

Fred Wright (GBr)

Robert Stannard (Aus)

Jack Haig (Aus)

Matej Mohorič (Slo)

Kamil Gradek (Pol)

