Bahrain Victorious leader Santiago Buitrago to ‘try to get in the top 5, or even on the podium’ at the Tour de France

By published

Team will also count on French climber Lenny Martinez and sprinter Phil Bauhaus

LA LOGE DES GARDES, FRANCE - MARCH 12: Santiago Buitrago of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious competes during the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 4 a 163.4km stage from Vichy to La Loge des Gardes 1078m / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2025 in La Loge des Gardes, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Santiago Buitrago and his Bahrain Victorious teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he didn’t finish the Critérium du Dauphiné, Santiago Buitrago retained the confidence of Bahrain Victorious and has been named team leader for the Tour de France. The 25-year-old Colombian, who placed tenth overall in his debut last year, will be aiming to improve on that performance.

“We start this 2025 Tour with lots of hopes, actually, to be honest, expectations. I’ve been training for this year’s Tour since the end in Nice last year. I wanted to prepare myself in the best way and be in the best condition,” Buitrago said in a team release.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

