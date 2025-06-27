Recommended reading

Abel Balderstone surprises favourites with victory amidst scenes of chaos at Spanish National Time Trial Championships

Problems with GPS trackers causes significant uncertainty over times

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA's Abel Balderstone surprised the favourites in the Spanish National Time Trial Championships where reported problems with riders GPS trackers overshadowed the results and created a lengthy period of uncertainty before the winner was finally declared.

Defending champion David De La Cruz (Q36.5) finished second on the uphill time trial in Sierra Nevada, 22 seconds down, with another top favourite, Raúl García Pierna (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in third, 25 seconds behind.

While the women's time trial earlier in the day in the 14 kilometre ascent had taken place without major incidents, the men's race was overshadowed by complications with riders' tracking devices.

Confusion certainly predominated during the race as commentators on the Youtube channel showing the event grew increasingly uncertain about what was going on. Then after all the riders had finished, with riders demanding to know their times and standing waiting at the line until a clear winner emerged.

