With $152 off, this early Amazon Prime Day deal sees the Garmin Edge 1040 hit the lowest price I've ever seen

Don't wait for Prime Day, you can save 25% on one of the best Garmin bike computers or 19% on the bundled deal with the Garmin Varia radar and tail light

The Garmin Edge 1040 is one of the best cycling computers (Image credit: Garmin)

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, lasting four days from 8-11 July. Prime Day cycling deals are already dropping, and one early discount that caught my eye was on the Garmin Edge 1040 – one of the best bike computers.

Right now, the Edge 1040 is available for just $448, a reduction of 25% and an overall saving of $151.99, which makes it the lowest price I've ever seen, beating the previous best from early this year of $476.99.

Garmin Edge 1040: was $599.99 now $448 at Amazon

Save $151.99 on the Garmin Edge 1040 GPS cycling computer. The list of features on the 1040 is massive and includes multi-band GNSS technology for accurate navigation. It also has performance-enhancing attributes that help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Compatible with almost any cycling sensors, including the best heart rate monitors, power meters and more – you can manage your efforts better than ever.

Price check: Garmin: $579.99 | Walmart: $549.99

Garmin Edge 1040 and Varia RTL515: was $799.98 now $650.98 at Amazon

Save $149 on this bundled Garmin deal, which includes the Edge 1040 and Varia rearview radar and tail light. The Varia is one of the best rear cycling lights around and it provides an extra level of safety by alerting you to vehicles approaching from behind up to 153 yards (140 meters) away. It pairs seamlessly with the Edge 1040 bike computer, compatible smartphones, and the best cycling smartwatches.

Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

