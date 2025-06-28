With $152 off, this early Amazon Prime Day deal sees the Garmin Edge 1040 hit the lowest price I've ever seen

The Garmin Edge 1040 is one of the best cycling computers

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, lasting four days from 8-11 July. Prime Day cycling deals are already dropping, and one early discount that caught my eye was on the Garmin Edge 1040 – one of the best bike computers.

Right now, the Edge 1040 is available for just $448, a reduction of 25% and an overall saving of $151.99, which makes it the lowest price I've ever seen, beating the previous best from early this year of $476.99.

UK shoppers can also grab a big Prime Day deal, as the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar has 25% off, and is just £472.28, down from £629.99.

As an essential piece of cycling tech for a cyclist, a bike computer comes packed with user-friendly functionality, and the Garmin Edge 1040 is one of the best, especially at this massively discounted price.

It will track all the ride data you need – plus it pairs easily with all your cycling sensors, like heart rate monitors, power meters, and rearview radar devices, including the Garmin Varia RTL515 or Varia RCT715.

Amazon also has a bundled deal on the Edge 1040 that includes the Garmin Varia RTL515, reduced by $149 from $799.98 to $650.98.

Considering Best Buy is selling the Edge 1040 for $549.99, these Amazon deals are the best I've seen on the Garmin 1040 and the Edge and Varia bundle – so it's unlikely they'll go lower during Prime Day. So I'd say, why wait? Grab them now before they sell out.

The Garmin Edge 1040 may no longer be the flagship device in Garmin's lineup of GPS computers, as it has recently been succeeded by the Garmin Edge 1050 – which comes with a whopping price tag of $699.99. However, the upgrades from the 1040 to the 1050 are fairly minimal considering the price difference. If you are willing to forgo a few of the new features – such as the brighter screen, Garmin Pay, and the digital bell – I think the 1040 remains a solid choice.

The 1040's battery life is claimed to be 35 hours, which is quite impressive for a non-solar Garmin, with the Garmin 1040 Solar extending its capacity to 45 hours.

The 3.5-inch colour touchscreen offers numerous features focused on fitness and performance. Key highlights include strength and stamina training, along with a built-in program that reminds you if you miss a workout, simplifying your training schedule planning.

These deals are currently only available in the US, but below are all the best Garmin Edge 1040 and Garmin Varia RTL515 deals in your territory.