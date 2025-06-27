Canadian Road National Championships: Michael Leonard wins elite men's time trial title
Ineos Grenadiers rider beats Derek Gee and Pier-André Côté in Saint-Georges
Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers) won his career-first elite men's time trial title at the Canadian Road National Championships on Friday.
The 21-year-old covered the 34km course in 40:29, beating Israel-Premier Tech teammates, runner-up Derek Gee by 35 seconds and third-placed Pier-André Côté by 39 seconds.
The elite men raced along a 34km course in Saint-Georges, where they will return to contest the 197.6km course on Sunday.
More to follow...
Results
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
