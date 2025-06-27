Canadian Road National Championships: Michael Leonard wins elite men's time trial title

Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers) won his career-first elite men's time trial title at the Canadian Road National Championships on Friday.

The 21-year-old covered the 34km course in 40:29, beating Israel-Premier Tech teammates, runner-up Derek Gee by 35 seconds and third-placed Pier-André Côté by 39 seconds.

The elite men raced along a 34km course in Saint-Georges, where they will return to contest the 197.6km course on Sunday.

More to follow...