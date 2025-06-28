Canadian Road National Championships: Derek Gee solos to first road race title

Derek Gee (Israel-PremierTech) soloed to victory to claim his first road title at the Canadian Road Championships on Saturday. Gee, who finished second in the time trial yesterday, had plenty of time to celebrate, crossing the line over three minutes ahead of his closest rival in St-Georges.

Gee’s teammate Hugo Houle was second. Friday’s TT winner Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded out the podium.

Part of a breakaway which included teammates Houle, Riley Pickrell, and Luke Valenti, as ell as Leonard, Gee and Houle made numerous attacks before powering away before the fifth and final time around the 27.9km loop, quickly extending his lead as he made his way back to the finish of the 197.7km race.

Once Gee was gone, Houle was able to separate himself from the remnants of the break to take second, 3:44 behind his teammate. Leonard took third, a further 45 seconds.