Canadian Road National Championships: Derek Gee solos to first road race title
Hugo Houle second and Michael Leonard third in St. Georges
Derek Gee (Israel-PremierTech) soloed to victory to claim his first road title at the Canadian Road Championships on Saturday. Gee, who finished second in the time trial yesterday, had plenty of time to celebrate, crossing the line over three minutes ahead of his closest rival in St-Georges.
Gee’s teammate Hugo Houle was second. Friday’s TT winner Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded out the podium.
Part of a breakaway which included teammates Houle, Riley Pickrell, and Luke Valenti, as ell as Leonard, Gee and Houle made numerous attacks before powering away before the fifth and final time around the 27.9km loop, quickly extending his lead as he made his way back to the finish of the 197.7km race.
Once Gee was gone, Houle was able to separate himself from the remnants of the break to take second, 3:44 behind his teammate. Leonard took third, a further 45 seconds.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Canadian Road National Championships: Derek Gee solos to first road race titleHugo Houle second and Michael Leonard third in St. Georges
-
Richard Carapaz out of Tour de France due to gastrointestinal infectionIllness developed while training at home in Ecuador
-
‘Nothing serious’ - Vittoria Guazzini following her violent crash into wall at Italian road race championshipsITT champion Guazzini reports ‘pain in arm and pelvis’
-
Irish Road National Championships: Mia Griffin wins elite women's road raceCaoimhe O’Brien is second, Marine Lenehan third as solo break is caught inside 1km