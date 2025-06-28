Recommended reading

Canadian Road National Championships: Derek Gee solos to first road race title

Hugo Houle second and Michael Leonard third in St. Georges

Derek Gee (Israel-PremierTech) soloed to victory to claim his first road title at the Canadian Road Championships on Saturday. Gee, who finished second in the time trial yesterday, had plenty of time to celebrate, crossing the line over three minutes ahead of his closest rival in St-Georges.

Gee’s teammate Hugo Houle was second. Friday’s TT winner Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded out the podium.

