Recommended reading

Italian Road Championships: Elisa Longo Borghini solos to sixth women’s road race title

By published

Monica Trinca Colonel second, third place Eleonora Ciabocco takes U23 title

LIEGE, BELGIUM - APRIL 27: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team Adq crosses the finish line during the 9th Liege - Bastogne - Liege Femmes 2025 a 152.9km one day race from Bastogne to Liege / #UCIWWT / on April 27, 2025 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team AQQ) soloed to victory to defend her elite women’s title at the Italian National Road Race Championships, marking her sixth career win and securing the coveted tricolour jersey once again.

Crossing the line 56 seconds later, Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv AlUla Jayco) took second while Eleonora Ciabocco (Picnic PostNL) was third. Ciabocco also claimed the U23 title.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews