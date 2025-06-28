Recommended reading

‘Nothing serious’ - Vittoria Guazzini following her violent crash into wall at Italian road race championships

ITT champion Guazzini reports ‘pain in arm and pelvis’

FATIMA BINT MUBARAK LADIES ACADEMY - ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 09: Vittoria Guazzini of Italy and Team FDJ - SUEZ prior to the 3rd UAE Tour Women, Stage 4 a 127km stage from Abu Dhabi Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater / #UCIWWT / on February 09, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newly crowned Italian time trial champion Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ racing for GS Fiamme Oro) had to abandon the Italian road race championships after a crash that saw her violently hit a rock retaining wall with 34km to go.

According to Davide Plebani of GS Fiamme Oro, speaking to tuttobiciweb, Guazzini was able to walk to the ambulance on her own to receive first aid.

