‘Nothing serious’ - Vittoria Guazzini following her violent crash into wall at Italian road race championships

Newly crowned Italian time trial champion Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ racing for GS Fiamme Oro) had to abandon the Italian road race championships after a crash that saw her violently hit a rock retaining wall with 34km to go.

According to Davide Plebani of GS Fiamme Oro, speaking to tuttobiciweb, Guazzini was able to walk to the ambulance on her own to receive first aid.

“I’m sorry I scared you so much. Fortunately, nothing serious, I just have a little pain in my arm and pelvis. Unfortunately, I hit right where I broke in 2023 during the reconnaissance at Roubaix,” Guazzini told tuttobiciweb.

Guazzini was leading a five-rider chase group on a descent when she appeared to lose control after her rear wheel locked up. She slid out and somersaulted into a wall, coming to a stop—just on the edge of a steep ravine on the other side of the wall.

Alarmed, the other members of the group slowed down and looked behind them before continuing on the descent.

In April 2023, Guazzini fractured her pelvis during the FDJ-Suez final route reconnaissance, three days before Paris-Roubaix Femmes. She returned to racing on home soil to finish fourth in the time trial championships two months later.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.