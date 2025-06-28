Recommended reading

Richard Carapaz will not start Tour de France due to gastrointestinal infection

Illness developed while training at home in Ecuador

EF Education - EasyPost&#039;s Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz arrives ahead of the 21st stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 143kms from Rome to Rome on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to illness, Richard Carapaz will not be able to defend his King of the Mountains jersey win and go for stage victories at the Tour de France, as he stated he wanted to do following his Giro d’Italia podium finish. 

According to his team, EF Education-EasyPost, the 32-year-old began experiencing abdominal pain and a high fever while training at home in Ecuador. He was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal infection after undergoing several rounds of tests, scans and imaging. He was then started on antibiotics and medication to manage the pain and fever.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

