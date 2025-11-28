Act fast - This 30% discount on one of our all-time favourite winter cycling jackets is only around for a couple of days

We rated the Equipe R Habu jacket one of the best we've tested

For a couple of hours on Black Friday morning, Sigma Sports is selling the Assos Equipe R Habu S9 winter jacket with 30% off, bringing the price of this top spec winter jacket down from £310 to £217. It is part of Sigma's 'Daily Deals', but the timer on site indicates that this deal will hang around for a couple of days only.

We rated the jacket hard to beat when we reviewed the S11 version in January this year. Even at full price, reviewer Will reckoned the Assos jacket was "snug, handles intense efforts well, is very comfortable, and for what you get the price isn't extortionate", thanks to a range of Assos' high quality wind and water resistant fabrics. In fact, we liked it so much it's rated as our best overall winter cycling jacket, even at full price.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to snap up a top spec Assos winter jacket and kit yourself out for your winter rides.

If you're in the USA your best bet is to pick up the newer S11 version on the Assos website. This is the model we've tested recently and it's incredible, and pretty heavily reduced at present, though we aren't sure for how long.

Save 30% ($126) Assos Equipe R Habu S11 Winter Jacket: was $420 now $294 at assos.com Save $126 This is the latest model of the incredible Equipe R Habu jacket. It's warm enough for riding hard in near-freezing temperatures, but breathable enough to not feel like a greenhouse when the temperature and your effort levels rise. The glove pouch on the front is also surprisingly useful.

