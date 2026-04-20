Exclusive Deal: Get up to 88% off Surfshark VPN and watch the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and all the best WorldTour cycling from anywhere in the world

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The opening Spring Classics have already delivered incredible racing action, and the Giro d'Italia is fast approaching. The 109th edition of the Giro d'Italia starts on Friday, May 8, and features 3,466km and 48,700m of elevation gain to decide who will wear the famous maglia rosa in Rome.

Simon Yates will not defend his jersey after announcing his retirement back in January, but there is a stellar lineup of riders, including Jonas Vingegaard, Joao Almeida, Richard Carapaz, Giulio Pellizzari, and Filippo Ganna.

Vingegaard will line up at the Grande Partenza in Bulgaria as the favourite to lift the famous Giro d'Italia trophy, and complete his Grand Tour set of victories, having previously won the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023, and the Vuelta a España in 2025.

Viewing the Giro and all the best cycling races can mean multiple streaming subscriptions, and if you find yourself often travelling for the summer, you'll most likely find yourself blocked out by geo-restrictions. The best way to continue your service and ensure you don't miss any of the cycling action is to use a VPN.