Exclusive Deal: Get up to 88% off Surfshark VPN and watch the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and all the best WorldTour cycling from anywhere in the world

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If you're a cycling fan travelling this summer, the only way to avoid geo-restrictions is by using a VPN – making these Surfshark VPN deals perfect.

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Chris Auld)
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Here at Cyclingnews, we have secured one of the best VPN deals we've ever seen from Surfshark. Our expert colleagues at TechRadar have rigorously tested and independently verified all the best VPN services, and recommend Surfshark as one of the top choices.

Surfshark has an incredible up to 88% off a 2-year plan, and it works out as little as $1.78 per month. To sweeten these VPN deals further, they are also including three months free.

Vingegaard will line up at the Grande Partenza in Bulgaria as the favourite to lift the famous Giro d'Italia trophy, and complete his Grand Tour set of victories, having previously won the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023, and the Vuelta a España in 2025.