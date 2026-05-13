New bike day has never been more affordable – get the Giro d'Italia stage-winning Van Rysel RCR-R Pro with £3,000 off at Decathlon

If you're currently glued to the Giro d'Italia and are enjoying the Grand Tour that comes fully loaded with Italian culture and passion, you may be feeling inspired and considering a new bike or an upgrade.

For most people, shopping for the best road bikes on the market can leave a serious dent in their finances. Our best overall road bike choice is the Factor OSTRO VAM, and this 5-star-rated dream machine will cost you upwards of £10,000.

Saying that, a bike that has already proven itself at the highest level of the UCI WorldTour, with a 5th place in the Tour de France, a 4th place in the GC, and an overall Team Classification and stage victory (2025) at the Giro, all on its resume, is the Van Rysel RCR-Pro.

Shop the Van Rysel range with up to 33% off at Decathlon.

Right now at Decathlon, you can pick up either the RCR-R Pro or the RCR-F Pro with massive discounts of up to 33% off. The Van Rysel bikes are ridden by the Decathlon CMA CGM (previously Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), and for anyone after a pro-level machine, with a top-end spec, at an incredible price, then you won't go far wrong in considering one of these.

Below, I've linked the best Decathlon deals and also added the Shimano 105 DI2-equipped RCR-R. That scored a 4-star rating in our Van Rysel RCR-R review, and is a great option as one of the best budget road bikes, currently with a 27% discount, down to just £3,299, and a saving of £1,200.

It's worth noting that these bike deals seem to be flying off the shelves as sizing is limited, so we'd suggest moving fast if you're considering pulling the trigger on any of these Van Rysel bikes.

Will Jones, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer, rated the Van Rysel RCR-F with a 4 out of 5 star review, and although (at full price) it had a few flaws, he reckoned it was still undoubtedly "very fast". Will also noted the RCR-F had a stiffer front end, ready to handle your best sprint efforts, and was overall a "high-quality package", which at its discounted price is now even better.

The RCR-F Pro comes equipped with Shimano Ultegra Di2, and its wind tunnel-developed Super High Mod Carbon frame rolls on one of the best road bike wheels from Swiss Side, and its Hadron² 625 Classic carbon wheels. These are 50mm deep-section, tubeless-compatible wheels known for their aerodynamic performance, and come paired with Continental GP5000 S TR tyres.

Will rated the RCR-F Pro as an overall very fast and quality packages road bike (Image credit: Will Jones)

The RCR-R Pro Team Edition not only comes in the stunning Decathlon AG2R paint job, but also has an equally impressive spec sheet, including a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, and with Shimano's top shifting and braking power, it makes this price very appealing.

Elsewhere, the RCR-R has an integrated Shimano FC-R9200-P power meter, Swiss Side Hadron² Ultimate 500 wheels, and the same GP5000 tyres.

These highlighted Van Rysel deals are UK only, but below you'll find the best prices on the Van Rysel and its top-rated kit, like the Van Rysel RCR MIPS helmet from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.