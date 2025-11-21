I just built myself a winter cycling outfit from the Le Col Black Friday Sale and saved a staggering $463 - here's how you can too

Le Col has launched its Black Friday Sale, offering massive reductions on some of the best cycling apparel on the market. The British cycling brand offers up to 50% off across its site, featuring discounts on the best bib tights, winter cycling jackets, base layers, accessories, and more.

We're in the midst of deep winter riding here in the Northern Hemisphere; it's actually snowing here in Edinburgh today, so I decided to build a top-to-toe winter cycling outfit to see just how much I could save. The result was an incredible saving of $463.80 on the seven items I selected. It included a huge $129.80 discount on the Le Col Pro Bib Tights, which, for me, is an essential item when it comes to winter rides.

Get up to 62% off in the Le Col Black Friday Sale.

With such hefty discounts, the Le Col Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself or do some early Christmas shopping for the cyclist in your life. However, it's sure to be popular, so if something catches your eye, I'd suggest snapping it up fast before it's gone. Le Col, as an extra sweetener, offers free US shipping for orders over $170.

Save 44% ($107.80) Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey: was $245 now $137.20 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ The Le Col Pro Aqua Zero is a great choice as one of the best long-sleeved cycling jerseys for winter riding. Featuring a thermal brushed back fabric that insulates the core while a tight-knit construction blocks cold air and wind. There is also a water-repellent coating on the outer means you can push on through showers and road spray. Available in eight colours and sizes from XS to 3XL.

Save 44% ($129.80) Le Col Pro Bib Tights: was $295 now $165.20 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ The best winter bib tights will keep your legs feeling warm and comfortable on the bike if you're cycling in cold and wet winter weather. The Le Col Pro Bib Tights use advanced Polartec and Super Roubaix thermal fabrics designed for cold-weather performance. Warmth, breathability and an overall lightweight are some of the standout features. They are available in Black and sizes XS to 3XL.

Save 62% ($80) Le Col Sport Logo Gilet: was $130 now $50 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ The best cycling gilets are perfect for those early morning starts or for popping on during your ride if things get a bit chilly. The Le Col Sport Logo gilet is a great option to pair up with the Pro Aqua Zero jersey, and features lightweight, windproof fabrics designed to protect your core from the cold. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket easily. It comes in two colours and sizes XS to 3XL.

The Le Col Black Friday Sale has a ton of winter riding kit with uo to 50% off. (Image credit: Le Col)

Save 44% ($48.40) Le Col Deep Winter Base Layer: was $110 now $61.60 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ A warming and breathable base layer is a great starting point for anyone's winter cycling wardrobe. The Deep Winter Base Layer ticks all the boxes, and uses a combination of patented Polartec fabrics to deliver what Le Col says is supreme insulation and temperature regulation with high breathability and low fabric weight. It comes in sizes XS to 2XL, only in Black.

Save 36% ($29.16) Le Col Pro Lightweight Gloves: was $81 now $51.84 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ A solid pair of gloves can make all the difference when riding in winter, adding an extra layer of warming protection to hands and wrists. The Pro Lightweight Gloves have a fleece material for thermal insulation and protection from wind and showers, whilst durable yet minimal padding on the palm ensures comfort, grip, and flexibility. They come in four sizes S to XL.

Save 52% ($54.60) Le Col Winter Overshoes: was $105 now $50.40 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ Even the best cycling shoes will only ever keep your feet warm and dry for so long, and adding a pair of overshoes to your winter cycling kit is highly recommended. The Le Col Winter Overshoes are designed for deep winter riding when the temperature is firmly rooted in single digits and the chances of rain and wind chill are high. Featuring a structured inner fabric to trap in warmth and a water-resistant outer, Le Col says these overshoes will work hard to protect so you can stay focused on your ride.

Save 52% ($14.04) Le Col Tech Wool Cycling Socks: was $27 now $12.96 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ It wouldn't be Black Friday deals post with a good cycling socks deal, and these Le Col Tech Wool socks complete this winter cycling outfit. Designed to meet the demands of riding in colder conditions, they feature a high-density merino blend for increased warmth and durability. Available in two colours, sizes either S/M or L/XL.

The chosen deals are from the Le Col US site, but Le Col UK is also running discounts, and worth checking out if you're UK-based.

If Le Col isn't on your Black Friday radar, then below you'll find a host of other Black Friday deals from big brand tech to cycling shoes, and just about everything in between.

The Cyclingnews Black Friday 2025 hub is also the place to check out all the latest deals as they land, and we'll be updating this on the lead up to and across the entire Black Friday weekend – running from 28th November to 1st December.