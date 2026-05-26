Exclusive Deal: Get up to 87% off Surfshark VPN and a FREE Amazon Gift Card up to $30 – Watch all the best Grand Tour action from anywhere this summer

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Grand Tour season is already in full swing with the 109th edition of the Giro d'Italia providing plenty of racing action. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) is in the iconic maglia rosa, and as he heads into the Queen Stage with a two-minute lead.

The Queen (Stage 19) is a brutal 151km test featuring 5,000 metres of altitude gain and five major climbs, including the Passo Giau, which is the highest point of the race at 2,233 metres.

Viewing the Giro, the Tour de France, and all the best cycling races, including the Tour de France Femmes and the Giro d'Italia Women, can mean multiple streaming subscriptions. If you find yourself often travelling for the summer, especially during the Tour running from July 4 to July 26, you'll most likely find yourself blocked out by geo-restrictions.

The best way to continue your services, viewing as if you're at home, and ensure you don't miss any of the cycling action is to use a VPN. We think these Surfshark VPN deals are some of the best we've seen, and with the additional bonus offers, it's a great time to sign up. These deals are limited-time offers, and run from May 25th to June 2nd.

Surfshark is a recommended pick when it comes to the best VPN services. Our expert colleagues at TechRadar have rigorously tested and independently verified all the major VPN services, and Surfshark scored a 4.5-star rating, praised for being one of the cheapest and fastest VPN services.

If you're new to a VPN (Virtual Private Network), then this handy piece of internet tech simply allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services, allowing uninterrupted coverage of your favourite sports and TV shows.

A VPN also come with a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and offer benefits that include additional safety when using public Wi-Fi, protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.

This is one of the best VPN offers currently available, and perfect for uninterrupted live cycling viewing in 2026.

2026 UCI WorldTour schedule highlights

Giro d'Italia , 9-31 May

, 9-31 May Giro d'Italia Women , 30 May-7 Jun

, 30 May-7 Jun Tour de France , 4-26 July

, 4-26 July Tour de France Femmes , 1-9 Aug

, 1-9 Aug La Vuelta España , 22 Aug-13 Sep

, 22 Aug-13 Sep UCI World Championships, 20-27 Sep

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