Exclusive Deal: Get up to 87% off Surfshark VPN and a FREE Amazon Gift Card up to $30 – Watch all the best Grand Tour action from anywhere this summer
If you're a cycling fan travelling overseas, the only way to avoid geo-restrictions on your cycling streaming is by using a VPN – making these Surfshark VPN deals perfect.
Here at Cyclingnews, we have secured an outstanding VPN deal with Surfshark.
This deal not only grabs you a two-year subscription at one of the lowest ever prices, but to sweeten the deal further, the brand is including three months FREE, and an Amazon Gift Card valued up to $30 – ideal for the Amazon Prime Day sales in June.
Get up to 87% off Surfshark VPN, an Amazon Gift Card and three months extra free.
Grand Tour season is already in full swing with the 109th edition of the Giro d'Italia providing plenty of racing action. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) is in the iconic maglia rosa, and as he heads into the Queen Stage with a two-minute lead.
The Queen (Stage 19) is a brutal 151km test featuring 5,000 metres of altitude gain and five major climbs, including the Passo Giau, which is the highest point of the race at 2,233 metres.
Viewing the Giro, the Tour de France, and all the best cycling races, including the Tour de France Femmes and the Giro d'Italia Women, can mean multiple streaming subscriptions. If you find yourself often travelling for the summer, especially during the Tour running from July 4 to July 26, you'll most likely find yourself blocked out by geo-restrictions.
The best way to continue your services, viewing as if you're at home, and ensure you don't miss any of the cycling action is to use a VPN. We think these Surfshark VPN deals are some of the best we've seen, and with the additional bonus offers, it's a great time to sign up. These deals are limited-time offers, and run from May 25th to June 2nd.
Surfshark has three plans. The Starter, the One, and the One+ have various levels of security features and protection. Surfshark has a handy comparison table to allow you to select the package which suits you best. However, the One package is the most popular and offers the biggest savings. All three come with a bonus Amazon Gift Card, and three months FREE on top when signing up for a two-year subscription.
Check out the best VPN packages for you at Surfshark.
Surfshark is a recommended pick when it comes to the best VPN services. Our expert colleagues at TechRadar have rigorously tested and independently verified all the major VPN services, and Surfshark scored a 4.5-star rating, praised for being one of the cheapest and fastest VPN services.
If you're new to a VPN (Virtual Private Network), then this handy piece of internet tech simply allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services, allowing uninterrupted coverage of your favourite sports and TV shows.
A VPN also come with a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and offer benefits that include additional safety when using public Wi-Fi, protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.
This is one of the best VPN offers currently available, and perfect for uninterrupted live cycling viewing in 2026.
2026 UCI WorldTour schedule highlights
- Giro d'Italia, 9-31 May
- Giro d'Italia Women, 30 May-7 Jun
- Tour de France, 4-26 July
- Tour de France Femmes, 1-9 Aug
- La Vuelta España, 22 Aug-13 Sep
- UCI World Championships, 20-27 Sep
Below you'll find all the best Surfshark deals with pricing relevant to your location and currency.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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