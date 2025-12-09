Specialized rider in your life? Then this versatile cycling jacket has an incredible $160 off, a perfect gift this festive season

If you’re still hunting for a genuinely brilliant Christmas gift for the cyclist in your life, then hurry, because this Specialized Packable Down Jacket is at its lowest ever price and sure to sell out fast.

Right now in the Specialized Sale, you can grab one of the best winter cycling jackets from Specialized for just $106, which is a staggering 60% off the MSRP of $264.99, and a saving of $158.99. It not only makes it a bargain buy, but will make you look like the most generous gifter, and definitely put a smile on the face of your favorite cyclist this Christmas morning.

Get the Specialized Packable Down Jacket for just $106 at Specialized.

The best winter cycling jackets need to keep you warm in the toughest of riding conditions, and a down jacket does the job with ease. This Specialized jacket is a superbly versatile option, perfect as an ideal companion to layer over your best winter cycling gear, but at home as a day-to-day jacket too, whether that's mooching about the local supermarket, walking the dog or doing some winter maintenance outdoors.

I'd advise you to move quickly, as the clock is ticking as far as Christmas delivery goes, and these are also marked as a Final Sale offering at Specialized, so these won't be around for long. There are two colour choices, but it's the Dove Grey Splash option that has the biggest reduction. The Black version still has a hefty reduction of 50%, down to $132.49.

Save 60% ($158.99) Specialized Packable Down Jacket : was $264.99 now $106 at Specialized Save 60% The Specialized Packable Down Jacket is one of the best winter jackets for cycling, ideal for bikepacking, gravel riding, and a superbly versatile on and off-bike jacket. It's lightweight yet insulating, and it packs down small enough to disappear into the included stuff sack and slot neatly into a bottle cage, hip pack or jersey pocket. Available in Male or Female fit, and either Dove Grey Splash or Black colourway, and sized from XXS to XXL.

Specialized says its down jacket is built around an insulating blend of ALLIED Feather+ Down for warmth and loft, paired with PrimaLoft Bio synthetic fibres that boost performance in damp or variable conditions. It's hypoallergenic, sustainable, lightweight and warm.

It's not going to compete with the best waterproof cycling jackets as far as keeping you dry, but it's not designed for that, and you won't get any aero gains here either. However, warmth and versatility are its best features and will lock in the warmth on those early-morning rollouts.

Specialized says the fit is loose enough to layer over sweaters, winter jerseys, base layers and other cold-weather kit, yet trim enough to maintain freedom of movement on the bike. It features two zippered pockets and a roomy hood that slides over the best cycling helmets with ease.

The Specialized Down Jacket packs down into its stuff sack for easy storage (Image credit: Specialized)

If you're Christmas shopping for other Specialized goodies, then the Specialized Sale has discounts on plenty more top-rated cycling kit, including the S-Works Recon lace cycling shoes, reduced to just $161.99 from $324.99, and they are one of the best gravel shoes on the market.

With the recent Specialized and AliExpress counterfeiting news, it’s worth adding that these Specialized deals are on sale on the brand's official website, and are the real deal for Specialiized quality and customer service.