Beat the freeze with our Editors' picks of winter cycling gear
Each of the tech team has picked out three brilliant products to get you through the coldest months
Winter riding is tough, but it's a lot less tough when you've got the right gear. Here at Cyclingnews we aren't made of sugar, as the saying goes, and when the weather turns foul we head out to test to help you choose the stuff that actually works.
In this guide each member of the tech team has picked out three of their favourite bits of winter cycling gear; one big ticket item, something mid-range, and a more basic item that we still love.
We've got comprehensive guides elsewhere for all the winter riding staples, from the best winter cycling jackets to the best winter cycling socks, and the best waterproof cycling jackets to the best bike lights to help you see as you head out into the gloom. As in those guides, the products below are backed up by comprehensive testing in the conditions the gear was designed for, and often a lot worse just to be sure.
With snow forecast here in the UK in the coming days, and a polar vortex bringing extremely cold conditions to North America, it's prime time to make sure your gear is going to look after you when it really matters.
Full metal fenders are essential for winter cycling. Water is an excellent conductor of heat, and so if you can stay dry, you're much more likely to stay warm. Even if it's not raining from above, spray from your front wheel will quickly drench your feet and lead to a cold, miserable time. Plastic fenders are acceptable, but go for sturdier metal ones for the best performance.
The Castelli Perfetto RoS gloves are my absolute favourite winter cycling gloves, bar none. They have a soft brushed interior and GoreTex Infinium Windstopper backing, and I've worn them comfortably in temperatures down to -5C/23F. I would recommend them for all but the deepest of winter rides.
Given winter inevitably means shorter days more darkness, a reliable, powerful front light is an essential for riding in winter. Not only does it give you the freedom to ride at any time of day, it means you can ride more safely. The Exposure Strada is an expensive pick, but it's incredibly bright, with a massive battery, and sits sturdily on your bars.
Josh has been riding in - and through - winter for over a decade. From daily commutes to the office to weekend winter rides, he's done it all. He's not ashamed to admit he prefers to jump on Zwift these days when the weather gets silly, but he's forgotten more about winter riding than many will ever learn.
Cold feet will ruin a ride and without decent foundations in the form of good winter cycling socks you will come unstuck. I have two pairs of Hollow crew socks, made almost entirely of baby alpaca wool, which have hollow fibres (hence the name) to trap more air. They are among my most treasured bits of kit and I only use them when I absolutely need them to prolong their life, because at full price ($44) they’re too expensive for me to wreck as a daily driver. They are tremendously warm, superior to merino and softer too, and if you suffer from cold feet on the bike these should be top of your kit list.
Much like socks, if your core gets cold then you’re going to have a bad time. In general I tend to run warm, but when the air is properly biting I always throw this Assos base layer on. Tom also rates this as the best winter base layer, and there’s something undeniably luxurious about pulling it on. More than feeling great though it performs exceptionally well, providing insulation to keep you warm but maintaining amazing breathability to stop sweat building up on your skin, which is a recipe for a chill. It’s an expensive layer for one that will never be seen, but it’s going to make far more of a difference than that summer jersey you’ve got your eye on.
I pondered jackets for ages. I’ve used several exceptional options when compiling my guide to the best winter cycling jackets, but the one I’d reach for when it’s really cold would be the Velocio Alpha Zero. Lined with Polartec Alpha insulation it’s beautifully cosy, roomy enough to move freely, and more importantly roomy enough to layer up properly underneath. It’s somewhat waterproof, but don’t use it for rain. Fog and drizzle are fine, but also this slight water-resistance does wonders to seal you in by reducing the breathability. It’s not a jacket for hard efforts, but for long, cold, meditative zone 2 rides in the gloom – the kind of rides I adore – it’s simply sublime.
Will not only tolerates winter riding, but seems to like it more than in the summer sometimes. He's perfectly happy riding in sideways rain for hours, as long as he's got the right gear on, and loves nothing more than a big, gloomy winter ride. He's got an indoor setup, but it's very much a last resort when time, rather than conditions, are against him.
The Spatz Pro Stealth overshoes are the best heavy-duty overshoes on the market right now. No overshoe is perfect, but if you're regularly riding in cold and wet conditions. The Pro Stealth provides a massive amount of protection, warmth and morale for those bleak rides.
The Pro Stealth comes with sturdy neoprene toe warmers included, which can be worn under the overshoes for truly grim days or on their own, boosting value. The overshoes are fitted and sleek, extending about 3/4 of the way up the calf with the insulated front sections boosting warmth.
Water can still penetrate, mainly from underneath, but when your feet get wet, they will be a lot warmer. For grim days, this is what I wear, and they are light years ahead of winter overshoes from 10-15 years ago, money well spent for winter comfort.
Cyclists are always on the lookout for really good, warm gloves for the coldest winter rides, and I always make a point of asking riders what the warmest or best winter gloves they have are. You can always learn about a new model or brand.
Freezing hands can ruin a ride and even cause long-term damage. Gloves are a piece of winter kit that can really make a difference. These are the warmest winter gloves I have used to date, and for the really cold, freezing days, they are what I like to use. They are really comfortable inside, are deceptively light and breathe well; the trigger design also offers surprisingly good dexterity, and I have no issues shifting or braking.
If you want a cold-weather, heavy hitter, these are a really solid option, and the black version also works very well off the bike on freezing days. GoreWear is ceasing to produce cycling kit next year, so they won't be around forever, and you may be able to bag a bargain.
I've talked about waterproof cycling caps before, but for me, a good waterproof cycling cap feels like a secret weapon at times in the winter or on colder, wet rides.
This cap from GripGrab is waterproof, but it is also really comfortable. The peak keeps the rain out of your eyes when worn downward and really helps, but having a dry, comfortable head makes a big difference on the bike in the rain.
You can keep one in your pocket if it looks like rain and put it on mid-ride, or wear one from the off. But for me, this is another small investment that can really boost how comfortable you feel on a bleak, wet winter ride.
Tom will happily ride outside all winter and has been doing it for over twenty years. Generally, he prefers to head outdoors rather than sit on the smart trainer all winter and will head out into the dark, whatever the weather, early on a Saturday morning each week to meet the local chain gang.
For proper deep winter riding, a pair of dedicated winter boots or overshoes is going to be your best bet for keeping your feet warm, but they are bulky and never fit as well as a summer shoe. That said, when conditions are dry and above freezing, I'm always amazed at how much warmth you get from wearing a toe cover with your regular cycling shoes. The Castelli Toe Thingy 2 uses a neoprene construction to insulate from wind chill, fend off the odd puddle splash and help trap heat inside your shoe.
As they only cover the front of the shoe, they rarely feel too hot if conditions are warmer than expected and the low profile means you can also whip them off and tuck them in a pocket if needed.
I will let you into a wet winter riding secret: the trick to staying warm on is to take multiple pairs of gloves. I'm not talking one extra dry pair, I have known people to take three or more on a ride. Nothing boosts morale more than slipping cold hands into a dry, warm pair of gloves. It doesn't stop at gloves either, having a second dry jersey, jacket or socks will transform a winter ride. But how do you carry all that stuff?
The answer is a framebag and it's an absolute must-have item for my winter riding. The older MAAP X Apidura framebag is a permanent fixture on my winter bike, packed full of extra layers and hearty snacks. Arguably, the venerable Apidura Expedition frame pack is more practical, it's also available in more sizing options for a better frame fit, but the MAAP x Apidura colab brings a little extra style to the winter setup.
As soon as the temperatures dropped to single digits, this has been my go-to jacket for riding. It adds an impressive amount of warmth whilst still feeling very lightweight and breathable. The trick is the multi-panel construction. Velocio has lined the frontal areas with Alpha Direct insulation, while the back and under arms are a thinner fleece-lined material.
What makes this jacket stand out is its versatility as part of a layering system. In higher single-digit temperatures, I can wear it over a long-sleeve base layer. For low single digits, it can be bolstered with a winter long sleeve underneath and for below freezing, I can add a second insulated layer underneath or a windproof shell over the top. It's got a DWR treatment that fends off light unexpected showers, but it's low profile enough to be worn under a proper waterproof when rain is guaranteed.
Although self-described as a fair-weather cyclist, Graham's perception of what constitutes fair weather may be a bit skewed. He is based in Scotland, where the winter conditions are often extremely challenging; however, thanks to the right winter cycling kit, Graham still rides most days and has clocked more mileage than anyone else on the Cyclingnew's Tech team. He hasn't had an indoor trainer setup since 2021.
