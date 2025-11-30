Beat the freeze with our Editors' picks of winter cycling gear

Winter riding is tough, but it's a lot less tough when you've got the right gear. Here at Cyclingnews we aren't made of sugar, as the saying goes, and when the weather turns foul we head out to test to help you choose the stuff that actually works.

In this guide each member of the tech team has picked out three of their favourite bits of winter cycling gear; one big ticket item, something mid-range, and a more basic item that we still love.

We've got comprehensive guides elsewhere for all the winter riding staples, from the best winter cycling jackets to the best winter cycling socks, and the best waterproof cycling jackets to the best bike lights to help you see as you head out into the gloom. As in those guides, the products below are backed up by comprehensive testing in the conditions the gear was designed for, and often a lot worse just to be sure.

With snow forecast here in the UK in the coming days, and a polar vortex bringing extremely cold conditions to North America, it's prime time to make sure your gear is going to look after you when it really matters.

Josh Croxton Associate Editor Josh has been riding in - and through - winter for over a decade.

Will Jones Senior Tech Writer Will not only tolerates winter riding, but seems to like it more than in the summer sometimes.

Spatz Pro Stealth View at Merlin Cycles Check Black Friday at Amazon The Spatz Pro Stealth overshoes are the best heavy-duty overshoes on the market right now. No overshoe is perfect, but if you're regularly riding in cold and wet conditions. The Pro Stealth provides a massive amount of protection, warmth and morale for those bleak rides. The Pro Stealth comes with sturdy neoprene toe warmers included, which can be worn under the overshoes for truly grim days or on their own, boosting value. The overshoes are fitted and sleek, extending about 3/4 of the way up the calf with the insulated front sections boosting warmth. Water can still penetrate, mainly from underneath, but when your feet get wet, they will be a lot warmer. For grim days, this is what I wear, and they are light years ahead of winter overshoes from 10-15 years ago, money well spent for winter comfort. Gore Wear Gore-Tex Insulated Trigger gloves View at Jenson USA Check Black Friday at Amazon Cyclists are always on the lookout for really good, warm gloves for the coldest winter rides, and I always make a point of asking riders what the warmest or best winter gloves they have are. You can always learn about a new model or brand. Freezing hands can ruin a ride and even cause long-term damage. Gloves are a piece of winter kit that can really make a difference. These are the warmest winter gloves I have used to date, and for the really cold, freezing days, they are what I like to use. They are really comfortable inside, are deceptively light and breathe well; the trigger design also offers surprisingly good dexterity, and I have no issues shifting or braking. If you want a cold-weather, heavy hitter, these are a really solid option, and the black version also works very well off the bike on freezing days. GoreWear is ceasing to produce cycling kit next year, so they won't be around forever, and you may be able to bag a bargain. GripGrab Aquashield Waterproof Cap View at Merlin Cycles Check Black Friday at Amazon I've talked about waterproof cycling caps before, but for me, a good waterproof cycling cap feels like a secret weapon at times in the winter or on colder, wet rides. This cap from GripGrab is waterproof, but it is also really comfortable. The peak keeps the rain out of your eyes when worn downward and really helps, but having a dry, comfortable head makes a big difference on the bike in the rain. You can keep one in your pocket if it looks like rain and put it on mid-ride, or wear one from the off. But for me, this is another small investment that can really boost how comfortable you feel on a bleak, wet winter ride.

Tom Wieckowski Tech Writer Tom will happily ride outside all winter and has been doing it for over twenty years.

Castelli Toe Thingy 2 View at Merlin Cycles View Black Friday at Amazon View at Competitive Cyclist For proper deep winter riding, a pair of dedicated winter boots or overshoes is going to be your best bet for keeping your feet warm, but they are bulky and never fit as well as a summer shoe. That said, when conditions are dry and above freezing, I'm always amazed at how much warmth you get from wearing a toe cover with your regular cycling shoes. The Castelli Toe Thingy 2 uses a neoprene construction to insulate from wind chill, fend off the odd puddle splash and help trap heat inside your shoe. As they only cover the front of the shoe, they rarely feel too hot if conditions are warmer than expected and the low profile means you can also whip them off and tuck them in a pocket if needed. MAAP x Apidura Frame Pack 4 L View at MAAP Cycling Apparel Check Black Friday at Amazon I will let you into a wet winter riding secret: the trick to staying warm on is to take multiple pairs of gloves. I'm not talking one extra dry pair, I have known people to take three or more on a ride. Nothing boosts morale more than slipping cold hands into a dry, warm pair of gloves. It doesn't stop at gloves either, having a second dry jersey, jacket or socks will transform a winter ride. But how do you carry all that stuff? The answer is a framebag and it's an absolute must-have item for my winter riding. The older MAAP X Apidura framebag is a permanent fixture on my winter bike, packed full of extra layers and hearty snacks. Arguably, the venerable Apidura Expedition frame pack is more practical, it's also available in more sizing options for a better frame fit, but the MAAP x Apidura colab brings a little extra style to the winter setup. Velocio Alpha Air View at Velocio Check Black Friday at Amazon As soon as the temperatures dropped to single digits, this has been my go-to jacket for riding. It adds an impressive amount of warmth whilst still feeling very lightweight and breathable. The trick is the multi-panel construction. Velocio has lined the frontal areas with Alpha Direct insulation, while the back and under arms are a thinner fleece-lined material. What makes this jacket stand out is its versatility as part of a layering system. In higher single-digit temperatures, I can wear it over a long-sleeve base layer. For low single digits, it can be bolstered with a winter long sleeve underneath and for below freezing, I can add a second insulated layer underneath or a windproof shell over the top. It's got a DWR treatment that fends off light unexpected showers, but it's low profile enough to be worn under a proper waterproof when rain is guaranteed.