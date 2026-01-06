Men's WorldTour bikes and tech 2026: What are teams using this season?

Welcome to the Cyclingnews WorldTour bike and kit guide for 2026. This is our complete and comprehensive round-up of the bikes, components and tech used by the 18 men's UCI WorldTour Teams for the upcoming race season. Here you can easily look up exactly what bikes and kits all of the men's WorldTour teams race on and in.

On January 16th, the Santos Tour Down Under will kick off the professional road season, and we will see firsthand all the new team kits, bike colourways, and componentry.

As it stands, there hasn't been a huge amount of change in the men's WorldTour peloton for 2026. The standout bike supplier change is Bahrain Victorious switching from Merida to Bianchi bikes, while just outside the WorldTour ranks, Tom Pidcock's Q36.5 Pro Cycling becomes 'Pinarello-Q36.5' with the Italian brand doubling its stake in the men's peloton.

Being the end of a three-year points cycle, some promotion, relegation and team mergers have altered things, but there hasn't been as much outright equipment swapping compared to years gone by. Cofidis and Arkea B&B Hotels have left the WorldTour, which means the departure of Look machines from the peloton.

Meanwhile, Uno X Mobility have been promoted, bringing Ridley to the WorldTour, the newly formed NSN Cycling Team replaces Israel Premier Tech and will ride Scott bikes, but I see them as a brand new team anyway, and the recently merged Lotto-Intermarché squad has also joined cycling's top flight and will ride Orbea machines. That honours the contract held between the Spanish brand and the former Lotto-Soudal team, while Intermarche-Wanty's contract with Cube is killed off, leaving Cube to replace Enve at Team TotalEnergies.

Equipment announcements don't have a hard deadline, and smaller sponsor or partner changes tend to drip through into the spring, which keeps us on our toes. We always update this page when we learn of new arrangements, so you can check back anytime.

There is also no hard deadline day for new team kit announcements, so we often see a drip feed of new team kit designs whenever teams see fit to announce them. You can take a look at our 2026 pro cycling team kits guide to stay up to date.

In 2025, we also took lots of equipment used by WorldTour teams to the wind tunnel for our CN Labs testing projects. If you want to see how certain WorldTour wheels and bikes measure up in the wind tunnel, check out our independent and unsponsored testing.

Groupsets

More teams are on SRAM for 2026 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

Notably, Campagnolo are not represented in the men's WorldTour for 2026 after rejoining it last year with Cofidis, thanks to Cofidis' relegation from the top flight.

The Italian brand released its Super Record 13, All Road and 1X13 groupsets last summer. The latest Super Record groupset, in particular, seems to have been met with positive reviews all round, but we will have to live without the Italian giants' componentry in the top flight.

The hot topic this year is the fact that several teams appear to be switching from Shimano to SRAM groupsets, though we haven't seen any official releases yet.

It appears EF Education, Uno X Mobility, and Decathlon CMA CGM Team will all be using SRAM Red AXS groupsets in 2026. We have seen images on social media of all three teams' riders riding bikes fitted with the brand's equipment. Although this looks to be a switch from Shimano, it's likely more a result of teams gaining SRAM sponsorship in place of no agreement at all. Many teams are either forced to buy their groupsets or are given them by their bike sponsor, depending on the terms of their agreement, so a deal with SRAM is as much a financial move as it is a technical one.

With that said, SRAM's wireless technology may well be attractive to teams; Shimano derailleurs are still wired, making bike setup more complex. And the progressive nature of SRAM's designs, with 1x and even gravel groupsets available, adds extra tools to the performance optimisation teams' arsenals.

In terms of equipment spread between teams, we believe that, as it stands, Shimano has the most visibility with 10 squads using Dura-Ace equipment, three fewer than last year. SRAM comes next with eight squads racing on Red AXS.

Men's teams and bikes

(Image credit: Luc Claessen / Stringer)

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Shimano Dura Ace C50/60

: Shimano Dura Ace C50/60 Tyres: Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS / P Zero Race TLR

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS / P Zero Race TLR Clothing : Kalas

: Kalas Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Canyon / Selle Italia

: Canyon / Selle Italia Computers: Wahoo

As it stands, everything appears to be staying the same at Alpecin-Premier Tech for 2026. The key change for the team has been a title sponsor change, with Premier Tech coming on board for 2026.

The team continue to race on the Canyon Aeroad bike, which was updated in 2024. This isn't likely to change any time soon, either, as Mathieu Van der Poel signed a 10-year contract with Canyon last year.

The whole team's equipment package of Canyon bikes, Shimano groupsets and wheels has been the same for several seasons now. The team also have a partnership with Pirelli as tyre provider, which will run until 2029.

Canyon did launch its MyCanyon custom paint programme last year, don't be surprised to see a few stars racing on custom-painted bikes again in 2026.

Canyon Aeroad CFR in-depth review.

(Image credit: Bianchi)

Bikes : Bianchi Oltre RC and Specialissima / Aquila

: Bianchi Oltre RC and Specialissima / Aquila Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 / Elilee

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 / Elilee Wheels : Vision Metron RS

: Vision Metron RS Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Alé / Valour

: Alé / Valour Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Garmin

Bahrain Victorious said goodbye to Merida bikes at the end of 2025 and announced a switch to Bianchi machines. The team will have the Oltre RC and Specialissima to choose from for road races, and a new aero bike is rumoured to be in the works.

The team use Vision Metron wheels fitted with Continental tyres for races, racing on the Metron RS models that launched in 2025, using carbon fibre spokes and dropping weight, they supersede the Metron 60 SL wheelset, which performed very well in our recent road wheels wind tunnel test.

Interestingly, the team bikes are pictured fitted with Chinese Elilee cranksets and Dura Ace chainrings. The team also used them at the Tour de France last year. The use could be down to a financial angle, power meter preference, weight, or another factor we don't know about.

We also had a very interesting chat with team race mechanic Žarko Poštić at Paris Roubaix in 2024, who explained that the team also enjoys a very cool Snap-On and Bahco tool sponsorship.

Finally, teams often have plenty of smaller sponsors and partners, and we like finding the interesting ones. Bahrain enjoys a relationship with Ljubljanske Mlekarne, the largest wholesaler of milk in Slovenia which supplies the team with milk products for the breakfast table.

Will this be the team's main race weapon in 2025? (Image credit: ©P.Ballet/A.Broadway)

Bikes : Van Rysel RCR / RCR - F / XCR time trial bike

: Van Rysel RCR / RCR - F / XCR time trial bike Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : SwissSide Hadron

: SwissSide Hadron Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / Aero 111

Continental GP5000 S TR / Aero 111 Clothing : Van Rysel / Decathlon

: Van Rysel / Decathlon Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Deda / Van Rysel

: Deda / Van Rysel Computers: Wahoo

Decathlon CMA CGM Team have a new name and a new groupset provider heading into 2026; apart from that, things look to be the same.

The team's latest press shots show their Van Rysel RCR-F bikes equipped with SRAM Red AXS equipment, a switch from Shimano Dura-Ace.

The team is sticking with SwissSide for wheels, and can also take advantage of the Continental Aero 111 aero tyre. Team wheel sponsor Swissside had been involved in the development of the tyre for the team.

We recently took the Continental Aero 111 tyre to the wind tunnel to see if it actually makes you faster.

(Image credit: EF Education)

Bikes : Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SuperSlice (TT)

: Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SuperSlice (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Vision Metron RS

: Vision Metron RS Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Assos

: Assos Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Wahoo

A couple of big changes have occurred at EF Pro Cycling this offseason. The team retain their Cannondale bikes but will switch from Shimano Dura-Ace equipment to SRAM Red AXS. This hasn't been announced formally, but press shots of the team training on SRAM are on the team's web page.

The team has also moved on from Rapha clothing and has partnered with the Swiss brand Assos. The teams' switchout Rapha cycling kits became an event each time they launched; perhaps we can expect to see the same with Assos.

Bike-wise, the team continue to race on the fourth generation of the SuperSix Evo for the most part and Cannondale Slice models for the time trials.

The team use POC helmets, but will no longer be able to take advantage of the POC Procen Air, which came out top in our first helmet wind tunnel test and was often favoured by the aero-savvy star Ben Healy on lots of road stages, since it falls foul of the UCI's new helmet categorisation rule banning anything with a visor or ear covering.

Like Bahrain, the team also have a milk partner. Oatly provides the team with their oat-based milk products. It seems milk sponsors are popular in the WorldTour.

Bikes : Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR ID2, Wilier Turbine TT

: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR ID2, Wilier Turbine TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Miche Kleos

: Miche Kleos Tyres: Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR / TT

Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Lapierre, Miche

: Lapierre, Miche Computers: Garmin

Groupama FDJ are one of the peloton's longest-running teams, and aside from Marc Madiot stepping back from managerial duties, not much looks to be changing for 2025. The team switched from Lapierre to Wilier bikes for the 2024 season and continues to race on the Italian brand's machines into 2026.

The team will also race on the recently launched Wilier Filante SLR ID2 race bike, which makes use of new aero bottles and cages. We have already tested the bike in the wind tunnel, where it performed well.

The team can also make use of the Supersonica SLR time trial bike, which replaced the Turbine model. The bike was developed with the help of Swiss time trial ace Stefan Kung, and with custom bar extensions, it tops out at a cool €27,400.

Equipment-wise, the team has a partnership with Miche for the next few years. The Italian brand supplies the team with wheels, chainrings, thru-axles, bottom brackets, and computer mounts. They continue with Shimano equipment, Continental tyres, and a kit from Alé.

Tempur Mattresses is listed as an official supplier to the team. We assume the brand supplies mattresses for riders at races for maximum recovery and rest, a performance gain that was popularised by Team Sky in the late 2000s.

(Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Bikes : Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT)

: Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed Wheels : Scope Artech

: Scope Artech Tyres: Continental GP5000 STR / TT / AERO 111

Continental GP5000 STR / TT / AERO 111 Clothing : Gobik / Belstaff / Kask / Castore

: Gobik / Belstaff / Kask / Castore Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : MOST

: MOST Computers: Garmin

Ineos Grenadiers continue building towards the goal of Grand Tour domination once more with a new wheel sponsor for 2026.

The squad announced a three-year partnership with Scope wheels in late December 2025, moving away from Shimano Dura-Ace wheels, which they had used for years. The team will use Scope Artech wheels for road races and time trials, and the brand announced it would work with the Ineos Grenadiers in the team's quest for an 8th Tour de France title.

Expect to see a few small mods and unusual components on team bikes once the season starts. Ineos tends to leave no stone unturned; it's also generally quite hard to get any secret information out of the team when it comes to equipment.

Silverstone Paint Technology is also listed as a team partner. The company is responsible for the paintwork on 70% of the current F1 teams' cars. It appears the brand will help provide superlight paintwork on the team's Pinarello bikes.

(Image credit: Trek bikes)

Bikes : Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)

: Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Bontrager

: Bontrager Tyres : Pirelli P Zero

: Pirelli P Zero Clothing : Santini

: Santini Saddles : Bontrager

: Bontrager Finishing Kit : Bontrager

: Bontrager Computers: Wahoo

Like the last few years, the Lidl-Trek team will continue on Trek's range of road bikes, specifically the Madone road bike, SRAM groupsets, Bontrager components, Wahoo computers and clothing from Santini for 2026. It seems not much is changing when it comes to equipment at all.

One talking point from 2025 and something we can probably expect to see repeated this year was the team's use of the 1x13 speed SRAM Red XPLR AXS groupset, the brand's gravel-specific group. The equipment was used by the team in the classics for the rear derailleurs' strength and increased chain retention. The 1x setup up front should also help boost aerodynamics.

Bikes : Orbea

: Orbea Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : OQUO

: OQUO Tyres: Continental GP5000 AS TR / S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 AS TR / S TR / TT Clothing : Vermarc

: Vermarc Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Orbea

: Orbea Computers: Garmin

Lotto Intermarché represents two teams, Lotto-Soudal and Intermarché-Wanty, merging to form a new WorldTour team.

The new squad will move forward using the Orbea bikes of Lotto, whilst Cube, the supplier to Intermarché-Wanty, will leave the WorldTour and move to Team TotalEnergies.

Aside from this, it's a similar package to that which Lotto used last year, wheels are from OQUO, a brand owned by Orbea, and groupsets will be Shimano Dura-Ace.

The Orbea Orca is available in two versions, an aero bike and a svelte climbing version. Expect to see the teams' riders using the aero bike for nearly everything.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Zipp - 303/404 Firecrest

: Zipp - 303/404 Firecrest Tyres : Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Archetype

: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Archetype Clothing : Gobik / BORN

: Gobik / BORN Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Canyon

: Canyon Computers: Garmin

Movistar has long-running relationships with several brands which continue into the new season. The squad use Canyon's bikes, SRAM Red AXS groupsets and Zipp wheels, with saddles and shoes courtesy of Fizik and computers supplied by Garmin.

As far as we can see, nothing has changed for the Spanish squad, and the images of the latest race bikes at team training camps even look similar to last year. Never say never, but little seems to have changed so far.

On the topic of interesting sponsors and partners, the team is partnered with SleepAngel an Estonian company that manufactures a bedding range that is said to be clinically proven to block pathogens, allergens, microbes, and mould. We assume the thinking behind this partnership is for consistency with the riders' bedding, like several other teams, and to minimise the risk of illness.



Canyon Aeroad CFR in-depth review

(Image credit: NSN Cycling team)

Bikes : Scott Foil RC, Plasma RC TT

: Scott Foil RC, Plasma RC TT Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Zipp

: Zipp Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Ekoi

: Ekoi Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Syncros

: Syncros Computers: Hammerhead

NSN is a sort-of-brand-new WorldTour team for 2026. A part of the team has come from the Israel-Premier Tech squad, but the license is now registered in Switzerland, Factor and Premier Tech have both pulled their sponsorship, and Sylvan Adams has stepped back (albeit not completely).

The team will now race on Scott Foil RC bikes with SRAM Red AXS and Zipp wheels; it's all quite similar to the setup which was used by Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling last year, who are now riding Pinarello.

The team's riders have been pictured riding the Zipp 353 NSW wheels, which come with an integrated wireless tyre pressure sensor.

And a fun fact: Spanish football legend Andrés Iniesta is a co-owner of the team's sponsor, NSN.

(Image credit: Maximilian Fries / Red Bull Content Pool)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Roval

: Roval Tyres: Specialized

Specialized Clothing : Specialized / Boss

: Specialized / Boss Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : Specialized

: Specialized Computers: Hammerhead / Garmin

Bora-Hansgrohe became RedBull Bora-Hansgrohe midway through the 2024 season as the team partnered with RedBull. Brand logos and livery were added to bikes and kit, but the equipment package stayed largely the same.

This seems to be the case moving into the 2026 season, the team's package seems to be staying the same, with SRAM Red AXS groupsets, Roval wheels, finishing kit and Specialized tyres.

The team did receive a wheel upgrade midway through last year with the launch of the Roval Ravide CLX III and Sprint wheelsets, which are used by the team.

Headline news was the signing of Remco Evenepoel for 2026 and beyond. Look out for his bike fitted with a special gold SRAM cassette and chain, reserved for riders who are world (and Olympic) champions, we are told. The change also means Evenepoel will need to get used to SRAM equipment after spending at least the last seven years on Shimano.

British engineers Dan Bigham and Jonny Wale also work for the team, and we can expect to see a few optimisations and interesting aero hacks from their work as the year progresses.

The Specialized Tarmac SL8 will be the bike of choice in 2025 (Image credit: Wout Beel)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Roval

: Roval Tyres: Specialized

Specialized Clothing : Castelli

: Castelli Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : Specialized

: Specialized Computers: Garmin

Everything looks to be staying the same for Soudal-QuickStep in 2026. Their Specialized / Shimano package has proven successful over many seasons and seems to be a tried and tested combination. It's a very similar story, at least at this point, to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe up above; both teams ride very similar equipment.

Specialized provides more than just frames to the team, with riders using its shoes, helmets, tyres and in some cases cockpits as well. Top secret Specialized 'Project Black' prototype equipment is also often spotted being tested, but the brand will forever remain tight-lipped on all fronts.

What will be interesting is to see whether Remco Evenepoel enjoys the benefit of using any prototype or special Specialized equipment before his old teammates at QuickStep this year.

Like Groupama- FDJ, the team also has a mattress partner in the form of Manifattura Falomo, an Italian mattress manufacturer.

Bikes : Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT)

: Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Cadex

: Cadex Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : MAAP

: MAAP Saddles : Cadex

: Cadex Finishing Kit : Giant

: Giant Computers: Garmin

Continuing a theme for 2026 among many other WorldTour teams, Jayco Alula's bike and tyres will remain the same for this year. The team rides Giant bikes with Shimano groupsets, Cadex wheels, and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres.

Team riders have two road models to choose from: the Giant Propel, a more aero model, and the TCR all-rounder. Interestingly, the Propel and TCR still use an integrated seat mast, which isn't something we see on many high-end road bikes anymore. A new TCR model was launched back in 2024, and the team can now race on this version alongside the Aero Propel, although the rumour mill is swirling around a new Propel coming this year.

The team also has a multi-year partnership with Australian kit manufacturer MAAP, with purple flames the order of the day.

Bikes : Lapierre Xelius DRS / Aerostorm DRS TT bike

: Lapierre Xelius DRS / Aerostorm DRS TT bike Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Ursus

: Ursus Tyres : Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Nalini

: Nalini Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Lapierre

: Lapierre Computers: Wahoo

Team Picnic PostNL switched to Lapierre bikes from Scott for the start of 2025, and things appear to be staying the same for 2026.

The Lapierre Xelius DRS team bikes use Shimano Dura-Ace equipment and Ursus wheels with Vittoria Corsa Pro tyre which Oscar Onley used to race to a highly impressive 4th place in the Tour de France last year.

Onley has now moved on to Ineos Grenadiers in a move that was reported at €6 million, which interestingly, effectively makes his transfer the team's third biggest financial backer for the year.

We understand that the team wheel sponsor, Ursus, has a new wheelset in the works, which we expect to see the team racing on in 2026.

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

Bikes : Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)

: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Reserve

: Reserve Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Nimbl

: Nimbl Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Cervelo / FSA

: Cervelo / FSA Computers: Garmin

Visma - Lease A Bike is continuing with their equipment package of Cervélo bikes, SRAM equipment, and Reserve wheels for 2026, the same as the last several years.

There have been a couple of changes over the past half a year. The team gained two new bikes to ride last year when the newest version of the Cervélo S5 launched back in July. Later, the superlight new R5 bike was launched, though expect to see that used a bit less in the WorldTour.

The team also recently announced that Nimbl, its current cycling shoe partner, will also now provide race kit for the 2026 season, meaning the team has moved away from making its own 'Yellow B' kit.

We expect to see some other custom and special touches and componentry next year from team Visma. The team, along with UAE Team Emirates XRG, has taken over Ineos Grenadiers' spot as being right at the cutting edge of the sport in recent years, and we don't expect them to rest on their laurels next year.

(Image credit: Ulysse Daessle)

Bikes : Colnago V5Rs, Y1Rs, TT1 (TT)

: Colnago V5Rs, Y1Rs, TT1 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Enve

: Enve Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Archetype

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Archetype Clothing : Pissei

: Pissei Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Colnago, Carbon Ti, Bikone, Frames and Gear

: Colnago, Carbon Ti, Bikone, Frames and Gear Computers: Wahoo

UAE Team Emirates is set to continue with a bike setup that has enjoyed huge success over the last couple of years. The all-conquering team of world champion Tadej Pogačar laid waste to most races they entered in 2025.

The team seem to be sticking with all of their existing equipment suppliers. Riding Colnago Y1Rs and V5Rs frames, Enve wheels and handlebars (Colnago bars on the Y1RS) and Continental tyres.

The team continues to use Shimano equipment, but last year announced a four-year partnership deal with Shimano, moving away from Campagnolo.

The team gained a wheel upgrade last summer in the form of the superlight Enve SES 4.5 Pro wheelset, which weighs in at 1,295 grams claimed for a 49/55mm rim depth combination.

The team's bottom bracket supplier, Bikone, also recently announced a new lightweight and more aerodynamic bottom bracket that the squad will use in 2026.

Bikes : Ridley Noah Fast 3, Dean Fast (TT)

: Ridley Noah Fast 3, Dean Fast (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : DT Swiss

: DT Swiss Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT / Aero 111 Clothing : Fusion, GripGrab

: Fusion, GripGrab Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Deda Elementi

: Deda Elementi Computers: Garmin

Uno - X Mobility join the WorldTour for 2026, gaining enough UCI points in 2025 to earn promotion.

The team races on the aggressive-looking Ridley Noah Fast 3.0, which launched in early 2025. The main news for the 2026 season is the fact that the team are set to switch from Shimano equipment to SRAM Red AXS. Like the two other teams mentioned above, this hasn't been officially announced yet, but we have seen pictures posted on the team's Instagram page of SRAM-equipped bikes.

Elsewhere, the team uses DT Swiss wheels fitted with Continental tyres. It also used CeramicSpeed aftermarket pulley wheels; we will have to wait and see if they use the same this year.

Bikes : X-Lab AD9, RS9, DB01

: X-Lab AD9, RS9, DB01 Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Vision Metron RS

: Vision Metron RS Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 S TR Clothing : Ekoi

: Ekoi Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Vision

: Vision Computers: Garmin

XDS Astana race on XDS Carbon Tech's X-Lab bikes. The aero AD9, superlight RT9, DB01 time trial model.

The team has been racing on the bikes for around a year now, and details are still hard to come by. Though we did recently take the AD9 aero bike to the wind tunnel, so watch this space for our report.

For the moment at least, it seems that the team will continue to use the majority of the same component package for 2025. That means Dura-Ace groupsets, Vision Metron wheels and handlebars.

Alex Dowsett has joined the team as a performance engineer, and we understand he has been testing the new bikes in the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub wind tunnel, the same venue as our own Cyclingnews Labs aero testing.