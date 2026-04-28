Tadej Pogačar rides a new 'significantly lighter' prototype Colnago time trial bike at the Tour de Romandie prologue

Tadej Pogačar raced in the prologue time trial at the Tour de Romandie today on a prototype Colnago time trial bike.

He rode the new machine to fifth place in the 3.2km test, finishing seven seconds behind stage winner Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers).

According to Colnago, the world champion's new machine is a prototype TT2 model, which appears to be the successor to the current TT1 model, a bike that has been in the Colnago range for several years now.

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Pogačar was spotted riding a mystery time trial bike in early February, and we speculated on what that bike could be at the time. It would appear it was an early, unbranded version of the TT2 bike which he has used today.

In February, we speculated that this new bike looked less aggressive overall than the TT1, with some less deep frame shapes, and with more regular dropped seatstays, compared to the very low stays on the TT1 that lined up with the integrated bottle cage.

The primary goal of the TT2 appears to have been to save weight, whilst maintaining or improving aerodynamic performance. Colnago says the TT1 was one of the most aero time trial bikes in the WorldTour, but wanted to save some weight. The brand also mentions the bike being made more user-friendly for amateur cyclists.

The TT2 frameset is claimed to be 550 grams lighter, and is said to achieve a two-watt saving at 50kph compared to the TT1. The brand says this was measured as a weighted average across yaw angles. In short, this bike is over half a kilo lighter, whilst being slightly more aerodynamic than the TT1. Surely music to the ears of pro riders and a certain Tour de France champion.

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Colnago explained that this is currently a prototype of the TT2 and that the bike will be made available to the brand's dealer network this September.