Tadej Pogačar rides a new 'significantly lighter' prototype Colnago time trial bike at the Tour de Romandie prologue

News
By published

The World Champion has a new, lighter time trial bike ahead of two key tests at this year's Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes during the 79th Tour de Romandie 2026
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

Tadej Pogačar raced in the prologue time trial at the Tour de Romandie today on a prototype Colnago time trial bike.

He rode the new machine to fifth place in the 3.2km test, finishing seven seconds behind stage winner Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers).

Article continues below

Pogačar was spotted riding a mystery time trial bike in early February, and we speculated on what that bike could be at the time. It would appear it was an early, unbranded version of the TT2 bike which he has used today.