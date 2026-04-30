Unreleased Ridley gravel monster at The Traka pushes aero gravel to the limit

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Could this be an updated Ridley model or a brand new aero gravel bike?

A matte black prototype aero Ridley gravel bike from the Traka 2026
(Image credit: Will Jones)

The new gravel race bikes are starting to rear their heads at The Traka. Cyclingnews is on the ground at the race and we are already on the hunt for new and exciting gravel tech.

A new Ridley gravel bike caught our eye on Thursday. This one will be raced by Pieter Potters of the Strada Campina / Ridley Bikes team in the 360 race. It’s certainly a bike that we don’t recognise, and is clearly a very aero and aggressive model.

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Ridley’s gravel race bikes are the ASTR and Kanzo Fast. This machine looks far more aggressive than either of them, with a head tube that looks similar to the one found on the Noash Fast 3.0 aero road bike.

A matte black prototype aero Ridley gravel bike from the Traka 2026

That is one seriously aero gravel bike. The headtube looks similar to the Noah FAST, but we don't currently know the identity of this bike, updated ASTR maybe? (Image credit: Will Jones)

A matte black prototype aero Ridley gravel bike from the Traka 2026

The Traka 360 creates some extra demands, so charging and front light are at the ready here, and note the bell on the left hand side of the bars and CeramicSpeed SLT headset bearing sticker. (Image credit: Will Jones)

A matte black prototype aero Ridley gravel bike from the Traka 2026

That is one deep headtube. Ridley created some aero frame bags for the ASTR RS. This one looks bigger than those, but it could have been wind tunnel tested, too. They are hard to make out, but there are what look like some handwritten race notes on the side of the headtube. (Image credit: Will Jones)

A matte black prototype aero Ridley gravel bike from the Traka 2026&#039;

'RS2' is a clue, could this be an updated ASTR RS mode? That front tyre clearance looks healthy and the front light is neat too. (Image credit: Will Jones)

A matte black prototype aero Ridley gravel bike from the Traka 2026

This is a neat frame storage door, we think that's a Garbaruk SRAM thread mount aftermarket chainring. (Image credit: Will Jones)