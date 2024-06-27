New front-only Continental 'Aero 111' tyres spotted at the Tour de France

By
published

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale bikes seen using new rubber with unusual tread at Teams Presentation

A close up of the new Aero 111 tyre from Continental
A close up of the new Aero 111 tyre from Continental, which we can only presume this is set to be called the 'Aero' or even the 'Aero 111' (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

An all-new tyre has been spotted at the Tour de France, using some unusual tread pattern and with an apparent aero benefit. 

Spotted on the Van Rysel bikes of Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale at the Teams Presentation in Florence, Italy, the team's SwissSide wheels were wrapped in a tyre with no demarcation besides the words 'Continental Aero 111' and 'Aerodynamics by SwissSide'. 

