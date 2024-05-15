MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Wind tunnel tested: Which aero road bike helmets are the fastest?

We took 23 helmets to a wind tunnel and saved 12 watts

Inside the Silverstone wind tunnel helmet test
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
When buying a road bike helmet, your primary motivation most likely relates to safety. In the event of a crash, the added protection offered by a certified helmet can be the difference between walking away with little more than your ego bruised and, well, not walking away at all. 

HelmetCdA averagePower at 40km/hSpeed at 250w (km/h)40km TT at 250w
1. POC Procen Air w/Visor0.3501288.1538.1501:02:55
2. Specialized S-Works Evade III0.3523289.9638.0701:03:02
3. POC Procen Air w/out Visor0.3529290.4538.0501:03:05
4. Scott Cadence0.3531290.6238.0401:03:05
5. Van Rysel FCR 0.3531290.6238.0401:03:05
6. Giro Eclipse0.3541291.4438.0101:03:09
7. Trek Ballista0.3542291.5238.0001:03:09
8. Trek Velocis0.3549292.1037.9801:03:12
9. Julbo Sprint0.356293.0037.9401:03:16
10. Kask Utopia Y0.3563293.2537.9301:03:17
11. Lazer Vento Kineticore0.3564293.3337.9201:03:17
12. MET Manta0.357293.8337.9001:03:19
13. Smith Ignite0.3572293.9937.9001:03:20
14. Sweet Protection Tucker 2Vi0.3573294.0737.8901:03:20
15. Kask Elemento0.3574294.1637.8901:03:21
16. Limar Air Atlas0.3577294.4037.8801:03:22
17. ABUS Gamechanger 2.00.3581294.7337.8601:03:23
18. Oakley ARO7 w/out Visor0.3586295.1437.8501:03:25
19. Carnac Evo0.3588295.3137.8401:03:26
20. Specialized S-Works Prevail III0.3588295.3137.8401:03:26
21. Rudy Project Nytron0.3589295.3937.8401:03:26
22. Oakley ARO7 w/Visor0.3607296.8737.7701:03:32
23. Uvex Rise Pro0.3621298.0237.7201:03:37
24. POC Ventral Tempus0.3624298.2737.7101:03:38
25. POC Ventral0.3656300.9137.6001:03:49