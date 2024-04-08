Talking tech with the Paris-Roubaix mechanics: Clever hacks, pre-race stress and V6 Audis

By Tom Wieckowski
published

Nine team mechanics share their Paris-Roubaix setup, with a few neat tricks unearthed

Tom Pidcock bike
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Paris-Roubaix is surely one of the biggest tests of the year for bike mechanics. The challenging pavé of the Hell of the North means many mechanics consider it one of the biggest days of their year. 

For pro team mechanics, bikes need to be perfect for every race at the top level. However, due to the added demands created by the terrain, Paris-Roubaix requires an extra level of preparation and planning to ensure everything goes to plan. Whether it's race logistics, spares or the bikes themselves, Roubaix steps things up a notch. Mechanicals are more frequent, whether it's a flat tyre or mechanical equipment issue from the bone-jarring cobbles, so all team mechanics on the race have an important job to do.

