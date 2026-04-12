Prototype Dura-Ace, unreleased components, crazy double valves and hacked drivetrains: Mega Paris-Roubaix men's tech gallery

Every year I come into Paris-Roubaix expecting that this will be the year that the oasis of tech stories finally dries up, leaving us tech journos high and dry, floundering on the desert sands saying "It's just bigger tyres...that's it". And every year there's always something brilliant. Last year Lidl-Trek served up hacked SRAM Red XPLR rear derailleurs, which were in evidence on multiple team's bikes this year, and this year they've been the talk of the town once again with an innovative new (at least to road cycling) 'double bubble' tyre safety system.

In addition we've seen new prototype Dura-Ace parts on the Alpecin-Premier Tech bikes, more affordable race bikes at the Modern Adventure bus, triple-wrapped bar tape, mountain bike and gravel componentry, Visma-Lease a Bike back on aero machines, and Tadej Pogačar aboard a lunatic Colnago Y1Rs in an attempt to take his final outstanding Monument victory.

There's more than one gallery can happily hold, so I've tried to distill it down into a real highlights real; all killer, no filler, though this is coming from a man who will happily get excited about marker paint on computer mount screws...

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(Image credit: Future)

I’ve already brought you a gallery of Tadej Pogačar’s race bike, but I’ll share some highlights here as it’s a wild machine.

(Image credit: Future)

His ‘foam under the brake levers’ has was in evidence again to protect his fingers.

(Image credit: Future)

His computer mount was back to the stock Colnago option that can pivot if it takes a knock, rather than snapping.

(Image credit: Future)

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(Image credit: Future)

A massive Carbon-Ti single front chainring transfers the power, and a chain keeper keeps the chain on… hopefully.

(Image credit: Future)

His front tyre is nominally a 35 but it comes up even larger.

(Image credit: Future)