Prototype Dura-Ace, unreleased components, crazy double valves and hacked drivetrains: Mega Paris-Roubaix men's tech gallery
All the fantastic and unusual tech from the pits at Paris-Roubaix 2026
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Every year I come into Paris-Roubaix expecting that this will be the year that the oasis of tech stories finally dries up, leaving us tech journos high and dry, floundering on the desert sands saying "It's just bigger tyres...that's it". And every year there's always something brilliant. Last year Lidl-Trek served up hacked SRAM Red XPLR rear derailleurs, which were in evidence on multiple team's bikes this year, and this year they've been the talk of the town once again with an innovative new (at least to road cycling) 'double bubble' tyre safety system.
In addition we've seen new prototype Dura-Ace parts on the Alpecin-Premier Tech bikes, more affordable race bikes at the Modern Adventure bus, triple-wrapped bar tape, mountain bike and gravel componentry, Visma-Lease a Bike back on aero machines, and Tadej Pogačar aboard a lunatic Colnago Y1Rs in an attempt to take his final outstanding Monument victory.
There's more than one gallery can happily hold, so I've tried to distill it down into a real highlights real; all killer, no filler, though this is coming from a man who will happily get excited about marker paint on computer mount screws...Article continues below