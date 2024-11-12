Pete Kennaugh and Alex Dowsett bolster Astana performance and race staff for 2025

WorldTour team undergoing a revolution after huge Chinese investment

Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates during the 2024 Tour de France
Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates during the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Astana Qazaqstan team is undergoing a transformation after major investment from Chinese brand XDS Carbon-Tech, with Britain's Pete Kennaugh and Alex Dowsett joining the team for 2025 to help drive the change. 

Dan Benson revealed that Dowsett will become the team's performance engineer on his Substack channel, while Cyclingnews understands that Kennaugh will become a directeur sportif. 

