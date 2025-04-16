Colnago V5Rs review: A bike worthy of its own limelight, or will it forever live in the shadow of its wild aero stablemate?

The unassuming looking V5Rs is lighter and faster than its predecessor, with a geometry better suited to modern riding positions

Colnago V5Rs
Early Verdict

After 250km of riding, I'm impressed. What at first feels like slow handling quickly turns into surefooted confidence on fast descents. The more forward position is subtle but appreciated, and the ride quality is a nice balance between comfort and stiffness

Pros

    Stiff without being harsh

    Competitively light

    Wind tunnel data suggests improved straight-line speed

    Stable and responsive at speed

Cons

    Handling can feel too measured at slower speeds

    It's a very expensive bike

    Off-the-shelf specs follow old-fashioned sizing standards

The Colnago V5Rs is the latest iteration of the brand's lightweight, semi-aero all-rounder race bike. 

It's the second bike launched by the brand this year and marks the completion of Colnago's race bike line up, which also comprises the wild-looking Y1Rs aero bike. 

