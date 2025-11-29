'We say goodbye to a great partner who we will be racing against in the near future' - Bahrain Victorious and Merida bikes part ways after nine seasons together

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) after winning the 2021 Paris-Roubaix on his Merida bike

The Bahrain Victorious team and Merida bikes will part ways at the end of the year, after a nine-year partnership.

The two joined forces at the team's inception in 2017, with the Taiwanese bike manufacturer lending its name, and the squad starting life as Bahrain-Merida. While the team name changed, first to Bahrain McLaren in 2020 and then to Bahrain Victorious the following year, they have continued to ride Merida bikes with notable success.

Some of the partnership's more memorable wins came in the Monuments, Vincenzo Nibali opening the account by winning the 2017 Il Lombardia, then his hair's-breadth solo win at Milan-San Remo the following year. The Classicissima was also the scene of Matej Mohorič's daring descending exploits, the Slovenian using a dropper post to great effect at the 2022 race.

In 2021, Sonny Colbrelli emerged victorious from the first wet Paris-Roubaix in years, his tears streaking through the mud caked on both his face and bike.

Merida is among the world's biggest bicycle manufacturers, beginning life making bikes for other manufacturers and subsequently expanding into their own branded products.

They now have manufacturing facilities in China, Taiwan, and Germany, with an R&D facility in each. Before backing the Bahrain squad, the company sponsored the Lampre-Merida team between 2014 and 2016, after which the team morphed into what is now UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

"Merida are more than just partners – they are lifelong friends," Managing Director of Bahrain Victorious, Milan Eržen, said in a team press release.

"They have been part of the family from the very beginning and played an integral role in all of our success. We say goodbye to a great partner who we will be racing against in the near future and who will no doubt continue to find success on the road. From all of us at Bahrain Victorious, it is a huge pleasure and a massive thanks to them.”

The team are rumoured to be moving to Bianchi bikes for next season.