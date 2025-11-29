'We say goodbye to a great partner who we will be racing against in the near future' - Bahrain Victorious and Merida bikes part ways after nine seasons together

Team rumoured to be partnering with Italian brand Bianchi for future seasons

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious covered in mud celebrates winning in the Roubaix Velodrome - Vélodrome André Pétrieux after the 118th Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Men&#039;s Eilte a 257,7km race from Compiègne to Roubaix / #ParisRoubaix / on October 03, 2021 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Etienne Garnier - Pool/Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) after winning the 2021 Paris-Roubaix on his Merida bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bahrain Victorious team and Merida bikes will part ways at the end of the year, after a nine-year partnership.

The two joined forces at the team's inception in 2017, with the Taiwanese bike manufacturer lending its name, and the squad starting life as Bahrain-Merida. While the team name changed, first to Bahrain McLaren in 2020 and then to Bahrain Victorious the following year, they have continued to ride Merida bikes with notable success.

Some of the partnership's more memorable wins came in the Monuments, Vincenzo Nibali opening the account by winning the 2017 Il Lombardia, then his hair's-breadth solo win at Milan-San Remo the following year. The Classicissima was also the scene of Matej Mohorič's daring descending exploits, the Slovenian using a dropper post to great effect at the 2022 race.

"Merida are more than just partners – they are lifelong friends," Managing Director of Bahrain Victorious, Milan Eržen, said in a team press release.

"They have been part of the family from the very beginning and played an integral role in all of our success. We say goodbye to a great partner who we will be racing against in the near future and who will no doubt continue to find success on the road. From all of us at Bahrain Victorious, it is a huge pleasure and a massive thanks to them.”

