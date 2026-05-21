'I saw this moment' - How Alec Segaert left no room for error in quest for stage victory at the Giro d'Italia

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'I will never be someone who wins half the races I start, but when I get the chance, I will grab them'

Alec Segaert on the podium
Segaert got his dream win on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The night before the 175km race from Imperia to Novi Ligure, Alec Segaert studied the parcours on VeloViewer and carefully pinpointed the perfect spot to make his winning attack that ultimately led to his first Grand Tour stage victory at the Giro d'Italia.

The 23-year-old rider racing in the colours of Bahrain-Victorious launched himself out of the reduced peloton with three kilometres to go and held off a chasing field to narrowly claim the win, celebrating at the finish line with his teammate and maglia rosa Afonso Eulálio on their collective success.

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Eulálio, who gained an additional six seconds toward his overall lead, is now 33 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). He explained that the team has kept fighting for success at this Giro d'Italia, even despite the ups and downs of the first two weeks of racing.

Who will challenge Jonas Vingegaard at this year's Giro d'Italia? Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our coverage of the Corsa Rosa. Enjoy unrivalled reporting from our team of journalists on the ground, including breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage as it happens, plus access to the Cyclingnews app to follow the action on the go! Find out more.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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