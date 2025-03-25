The new Vision Metron RS carbon wheels have been hiding in plain sight since Paris-Nice

By published

Vision has announced brand new carbon-spoked Metron RS wheelsets

Leni Martinez winning stage 5 of Paris Nice
(Image credit: Getty: Dario Belingheri / Staff)
Metron 45 RS

Price: $3290 / £3109 / €3109

Weight: 1290g / 2.8lbs

Depth: 45mm

Inner rim width: 23mm - Hooked

Metron 60 RS

Price: $3390 / £3179 / €3179

Weight: 1390g / 3.1lbs

Depth: 60mm

Inner rim width: 23mm - Hooked

A Vision Metron RS wheel
It's an understated look, but quite a lot is new (Image credit: FullSpeedAhead )
