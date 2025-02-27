Canyon launches its first-ever custom bike programme offering unique hand-painted frames

By
published

The new MyCanyon programme will allow customers to choose from a range of special paint jobs and custom spec a range of components

A custom painted Canyon Aeroad CFR
(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon has launched its first-ever custom bike programme, which will be called 'MyCanyon.' The programme, which will launch in the US first, will allow customers to choose from various custom paint finishes as well as spec groupsets, wheels, and components using a new Canyon custom configurator on the brand's website. 

Canyon has provided its athletes with custom-painted bikes fairly regularly over the years. A particularly memorable model was the custom-painted Speedmax Triathlon bike inspired by the Humuhumunukunukuapua'a fish (yes, really) for Ironman Kona in 2022. A more recent model was Mathieu van der Poel's custom rainbow Aeroad CFR.

Image 1 of 3
A custom painted Mano edition Canyon Aeroad CFR
White and Gold will always go down well, right? (Image credit: Canyon )
Image 1 of 4
A custom painted Mano edition Canyon Aeroad CFR
The 'Henize' option features matte, stone effect paint (Image credit: Canyon )
Image 1 of 2
A custom painted Opus edition Canyon Aeroad CFR
The Opus edition Felipe Pantone Aeroad CFR model (Image credit: Canyon )
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tech
Continental GP5000 S TR

Our lab testing proved this is the best road tyre on the market – and it's currently discounted by 39%
A man wearing a pair of black Rapha Core cycling mitts

Rapha Core Mitts cycling glove review: A fantastic option for spring and summer

BMC Teammachine SLR 2025

BMC Teammachine SLR gets an update with new integrated cockpit
See more latest