Canyon launches its first-ever custom bike programme offering unique hand-painted frames

Canyon has launched its first-ever custom bike programme, which will be called 'MyCanyon.' The programme, which will launch in the US first, will allow customers to choose from various custom paint finishes as well as spec groupsets, wheels, and components using a new Canyon custom configurator on the brand's website.

Canyon has provided its athletes with custom-painted bikes fairly regularly over the years. A particularly memorable model was the custom-painted Speedmax Triathlon bike inspired by the Humuhumunukunukuapua'a fish (yes, really) for Ironman Kona in 2022. A more recent model was Mathieu van der Poel's custom rainbow Aeroad CFR.

Now though, the brand says it is realising founder Roman Arnold's original dream of providing custom bikes for his customers.

The MyCanyon programme will only feature one model to start with, which will be the Aeroad CFR road model, the brand's flagship road race machine and a bike many consider to be one of the best road bikes.

Canyon claims the new programme will offer a 'streamlined selection of luxury options' rather than overwhelm customers with countless, unlimited spec choices. Customers won't be able to create their own frame designs, instead choosing from 13 paint spec options. The main custom spec options will be broken down as follows:



1. Aesthetics - Choose a custom paint finish and even add a name sticker.

2. Fit - Choose your saddle and stem length.

3. Function - Choose the groupset, wheels and tyres.

MyCanyon Aeroad CFR bikes can be specced with either Shimano Dura-Ace or SRAM Red AXS groupsets, although there will be no Campagnolo Super Record WR option at present. There will be saddle options from Selle Italia and Zipp or DT Swiss wheelsets with a choice of Continental or Pirelli tyres. Customers will also be able to custom spec stem lengths on the Canyon Pace handlebar, something that isn't currently offered on standard bike orders. Although there is plenty of choice, the customer can't specify their crank arm length or choose the Canyon Pace aero drop handlebar as an option.

Canyon says each MyCanyon order will take six to twelve weeks, a new website custom configurator and app will allow customers to tailor their orders and track the progress of their build. The MyCanyon programme will launch straight away in the US, in April for Asia-Pacific customers and at the end of summer this year for Europe and the rest of the world locations.

The most expensive Aeroad CFR model in the US is $9,999. Even with the most premium paint surcharge, which costs $1,500, the bike still costs less than some competitors. While undoubtedly expensive, Canyon seems to have managed to keep costs down compared to some of its rivals, though we don't know if there will be any additional custom surcharges just yet.

Paintwork options

Fabrio

When it comes to choosing the paint, Canyon has created three paintwork collections to choose from, these will be named: Fabrio, Mano and Opus and will all be hand-painted.

The Fabrio collection designs 'blend special pigments and iridescent decals that change appearance as the bike reflects light' according to Canyon. Three options will be available in the collection; Gold Dust, Milky Way and Dark Matter.

Fabrio paint options will carry a $500 upgrade cost.

Image 1 of 3 White and Gold will always go down well, right? (Image credit: Canyon ) A close up of the gold dust Fabrio option (Image credit: Canyon ) Milky way features 'interference' pigments which look like multiple colours at once (Image credit: Canyon )

Mano

Mano frames are all hand painted which Canyon says will make each one slightly different, with no one frame the same. The first series in the collection will be called 'Astro' and features paint inspired by the cosmos.

Four finishes will be on offer (pictured below): Henize, Leo, Carina, and Himiko. Astrology aficionados may well know already, but these names refer to the four largest known Nebulae in the night sky.

Mano collection frames will carry a $700 surcharge.

Image 1 of 4 The 'Henize' option features matte, stone effect paint (Image credit: Canyon ) 'Carina' is painted with a hand stamping process and has a fiery, red colour (Image credit: Canyon ) 'Himiko' is inspired by an enourmous galazy with the same name (Image credit: Canyon ) 'Leo' is inspired by the Leo Nebula and uses a drizzle paint technique (Image credit: Canyon )

Opus

The Opus collection is comprised of two designs that have been created by the well-known artists Felipe Pantone and Elena Salmistraro. Canyon says each of these designs demands 'a deeply complex paint job that is extremely hard to pull off.'

Mysterious Argentine / Spanish graffiti artist Pantone focuses on the 'organised chaos' of speed and the paint features monochrome flashes.

Italian artist Salmistraro has used the magic of colour to create a 'joyful' Aeroad design that can be seen below.

Both Opus designs will be raced by top WorldTour riders in the men's and women's pelotons in the coming months.

Canyon also claims they will collaborate with other artists on Opus frame designs in the future.

Opus collection bikes will carry a $1500 surcharge.