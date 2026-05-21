Filippo Ganna eyes home stage to Verbania to prove he is more than just a time trialist

Filippo Ganna dominated the Tuscan time trial stage of the Giro d'Italia, but he wants to win again and has highlighted his home stage to Verbania on Friday as his next objective.

The Italian wants to win a road race stage on his home roads and prove he is far more than just a world-class time trialist.

Ganna has won eight Giro stages, and seven of his victories have been in time trials. His only road race win was in the 2020 Giro d'Italia when he attacked in the rain-soaked Calabrian hills to win alone in Camigliatello Silano.

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Ganna has won 40 times during his career, and while 35 of those victories have come in time trials, he's a capable road rider. He won this year's Dwars door Vlaanderen when he swept past Wout Van Aert in sight of the line. He has also twice finished second in Milan-San Remo after going in the attack with Tadej Pogačar, but Verbania seems perfect for an Italian fairy tale victory.

"I can't deny my home stage to Verbania stands out for me, but we'll have to see if the peloton lets me go in a break and then lets us stay away," Ganna warned after winning the time trial.

Watch for him to attack anyway.

Ganna finished stage 12 in the gruppetto to save his legs for Thursday's 189 km ride north from Alessandria to Verbania. The stage is flat for 165 km but includes the late 4.7km Ungiasca climb, followed by a 14km descent to the lakeside finish.

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Ganna may have to win from a breakaway, but will have the freedom to ride his own race. Other riders will protect Thymen Arensman GC's hopes.

"There are eight of us in the team. When I get the green light to go on the attack, I'll play my cards," Ganna made clear.

Netcompany leader, 2028 contract extension and bearing Evenepoel at the time trial Worlds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ganna is one of the leaders at Netcompany Ineos and also has a place assured in the Tour de France squad to target the time trials and other stages and complete his Grand Tour trilogy.

His final season goal is the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal, Canada, in late September, where he will have to beat three-time world champion Remco Evenepoel.

In order to be competitive against the Olympic champion, Ganna will work in the wind tunnel in the summer to improve his time trial position and lower his CDA (Coefficient of aerodynamic drag) to try to be as aero as Evenepoel.

"The time trial worlds is something that gets him out of bed every morning," former rider and now the Netcompany Director of Racing Geraint Thomas told Cyclingnews and La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He wants to go and try and win that rainbow jersey again. I don't buy into the narrative that just because Remco is super aero that he is going to win again.

"You've got to be in top shape as well. Pippo and the team are doing all the aero stuff too but he's super motivated to be at 100% for the Worlds. If Pippo is 100% and Remco is say only 95% for some reason, there's always a chance he can win. I believe in him."

Ganna's contract with Netcompany Ineos ends in 2027. He turns 30 on the second L'Alpe d'Huez stage of the Tour de France, and his next contract is likely to be one of the last of his career.

Tudor are reportedly interested in signing Ganna as they continue to near WorldTour level, but the Italian is also close to Netcompany bike sponsor Pinarello. Any deal is likely to see Ganna return to track racing and team pursuit for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Ganna was part of the Italian quartet, then won gold in Tokyo and bronze in Paris.

Netcompany team manager Dave Brailsford and Ganna's long-time agent Giovanni Lombardi surely know the secrets of any contract negotiations but Thomas is keen to keep working with Ganna.

"He's still got a lot of good, good years in front of him. I'd love it if he was part of the team for longer," Thomas said.