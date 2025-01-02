Groupama-FDJ drop Shimano wheels for storied Italian brand for the 2025 season

Italian manufacturer Miche enters the WorldTour for the first time

The Groupama - FDJ 2025 team bike fitted with Miche wheels
The Groupama-FDJ Cycling Team and Italian brand Miche have today announced a new partnership that will see the brand supply the team with wheels and other components for the season ahead. 

The 2025 race season is now just days away, and as the calendar ticked over from 2024, new contracts came into force and plenty of teams are now announcing new sponsors and technical partners. You can use our Men's 2025 WorldTour bike guide to stay on top of all the equipment changes in the men's peloton, and there's a full guide to the women's 2025 WorldTour bikes too. 

