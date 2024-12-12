Lapierre returns to the WorldTour after announcing deal with Team Picnic PostNL

The Team Picnic PostNL men's and women's squads will ride Lapierre bikes in 2025

Team DSM riders with a Lapierre bike in front of the sea in Calpe
Team DSM riders with a Lapierre bike in front of the sea in Calpe (Image credit: Team Picnic PostNL)

Lapierre has announced a new four-year partnership as the bike supplier to Team Picnic PostNL. The new deal will see Lapierre bikes return to the WorldTour ranks, as the newly renamed Team Picnic PostNL squad switch from Scott to the French brand.

Team Picnic PostNL, formerly DSM-Firmenich PostNL has men's and women's WorldTour teams, as well as a UCI Continental-level development squad. All three teams will use the French brand's bikes in a deal that officially begins on the 1st of January 2025 and runs through to 2028. 

