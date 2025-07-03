'The wheel that Tadej asked for' - Enve officially releases new SES 4.5 Pro wheelset ahead of the Tour de France

The new Enve SES 4.5 Pro wheels have already won more than 25 races this season

Tadej Pogačar standing with his Colnago bike in the mountains
(Image credit: Enve)
SES 4.5 Pro Specs

An ENVE SES 4.5 Pro wheel

(Image credit: Enve)

Price: $3750, €4499 per pair
Wheelset weight: 1295g inc. valves and tape
Rim type: Mini hook - 5mm
Internal Rim Width: 23.5mm
Rim depth: 49mm front - 55mm rear
Hub weight: 87 grams front / 194 grams rear
Spokes: 24 F/R - Alpina Ultralite Aero
Max Tyre pressure: 100psi / 6.8bar

Enve has launched a brand new wheelset today, in the form of the SES 4.5 Pro. Just in time for UAE Team Emirates - XRG, and World Champion Tadej Pogačar, to use at the Tour de France.

An ENVE SES 4.5 Pro wheel
(Image credit: Enve )
A Enve wheel comparison chart
Here are the spec differences between the SES 4.5 Pro and it's stablemates (Image credit: Enve)
An Enve wind tunnel performance graph
Here is Enve's provided aero testing at 48km/h(Image credit: Enve)
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

