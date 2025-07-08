Cervelo claims its new S5 is the fastest aero bike in the pro peloton and Jonas Vingegaard will look to prove it at this year’s Tour de France

By published

Pro cycling’s worst-kept secret officially breaks cover with a lighter frame and increased focus on aerodynamics and integration

Cervelo S5 action shot, ridden out the saddle
(Image credit: Cervelo)

Last month, we spotted Jonas Vingegaard aboard what appeared to be a new, unreleased Cervelo S5 at the Critérium du Dauphiné, speculating the bike was undergoing final testing ahead of the Tour de France. It seems we were correct, as the Cervelo S5's official launch has coincided with the opening week of La Grande Boucle.

While it looks remarkably similar to the outgoing model, Cervelo reckons the new S5 is even faster than before, thanks to “evolving the front end, and going on a bit of a diet, making it an even more potent partner for the fastest riders in the world.”

Aaron Borrill
Aaron Borrill

Aaron was the Tech Editor Cyclingnews between July 2019 and June 2022. He was born and raised in South Africa, where he completed his BA honours at the University of Cape Town before embarking on a career in journalism. Aaron has spent almost two decades writing about bikes, cars, and anything else with wheels. Prior to joining the Cyclingnews team, his experience spanned a stint as Gear & Digital editor of Bicycling magazine, as well as a time at TopCar as Associate Editor.

Now based in the UK's Surrey Hills, Aaron's life revolves around bikes. He's a competitive racer, Stravaholic, and Zwift enthusiast. He’s twice ridden the Cape Epic, completed the Haute Route Alps, and represented South Africa in the 2022, 2023, 2024 UCI eSports World Championships.

Height: 175cm

Weight: 61.5kg

