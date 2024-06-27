Trek Madone Gen 8 SL7: First ride review

Trek's new Madone supersedes its aero champion and kills off the Emonda altogether - so is this one bike to rule them all?

Trek Madone SLR Gen 8
(Image: © Future/ Peter Stuart)

Early Verdict

The new Madone has big shoes to fill by replacing two of the most impressive bikes on the market, but from initial impressions indicate it's done just that

    Fantastic ride quality and comfort

    Rigid in power transfer and handling

    Stunningly light

    A blisteringly fast bike

    The accompanying water bottles may take some getting used to

It’s hard to conjure a bike more iconic to pro cycling than the Trek Madone. The Madone was born out of the glory years of Lance Armstrong’s now-shamed successive Tour de France wins, and named after his key training climb – the Col de la Madone. But the Trek Madone achieved the rare feat of surviving the Texan’s fall from grace and living on independently with its own unique legacy. 

The Madone Gen 8 is arguably the most true-to-nature version of Trek’s flagship racer since its original iteration - combining the aerodynamics of the previous Madone with the lightweight design of the Emonda and doing away with the latter model altogether in the process. It brings Trek’s entire performance road bike line back to basics - the Domane is still there for the comfort-cum-cobble market, but the Madone is now Trek’s one and only flagship racer. In the years before the dedicated aero bike, that was the norm, and Trek claims to have returned to that with no downside.

Trek Madone SLR Gen 8 at the launch event in Cebreros, Spain
The new Trek Madone SLR 7 side-on(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)
Trek Madone SLR Gen 8 at the launch event in Cebreros, Spain
The new Madone's headtube keeps some of the DNA of the outgoing model, where elsewhere the tubes have rounder profiles (Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)
Trek Madone SLR Gen 8 at the launch event in Cebreros, Spain
Trek's newly conceived RSL bottles are the centrepiece of the aero credentials of the new Madone(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

