Scott to supply bikes for rebranded NSN Cycling Team as replacement for Factor in WorldTour return

Swiss company agrees to multi-year partnership with the now Swiss-registered team, formerly known as Israel-Premier Tech

Scott will make a return to the men's WorldTour in 2026 as the bike supplier for NSN Cycling Team, formerly Israel-Premier Tech, the replacement for Factor.

The Swiss bike brand has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the now Spanish-based, Swiss-licensed team, who are stepping back to cycling's top division after earning enough UCI points for promotion in the last three-year cycle.

"It is a privilege to support NSN Cycling Team and a roster of athletes, staff and sponsors united in their ambition and pursuit of excellence,” said Scott co-CEO, Pascal Ducrot.

"With our long racing heritage, we celebrate SCOTT’s return to the UCI WorldTour with the team, where our world-class products will support these talented athletes to perform on the sport’s biggest stages."

The radical changes to the team came after widespread protests against their participation in races, due to Israel's armed conflict in Gaza, which saw the Vuelta a España heavily disrupted and several stages modified or cancelled. They announced their new look on November 20 as they looked ahead to a new chapter.

"This partnership with SCOTT marks an exciting step forward for NSN Cycling Team," said Team Manager Kjell Carlström.

"We’re aligning with a brand that shares our pursuit of elite performance and is driven by innovation and constant improvement. SCOTT’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of design, aerodynamics, and technology mirrors our own ambition on the road. We are proud to embark on this journey with SCOTT ahead of what is going to be an incredibly exciting season for the team."

