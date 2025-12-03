Scott to supply bikes for rebranded NSN Cycling Team as replacement for Factor in WorldTour return

Scott will make a return to the men's WorldTour in 2026 as the bike supplier for NSN Cycling Team, formerly Israel-Premier Tech, the replacement for Factor.

The Swiss bike brand has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the now Spanish-based, Swiss-licensed team, who are stepping back to cycling's top division after earning enough UCI points for promotion in the last three-year cycle.

Scott was not featured in the WorldTour peloton in 2025 after its time with Picnic-PostNL came to an end at the end of 2024, and it was replaced by French brand Lapierre. This past season, they had provided road bikes for Tom Pidcock's Q36.5 Pro Cycling squad, who have switched over to Pinarello equipment for the coming season.

NSN's riders, including new marquee signing and three-time Tour de France stage winner Biniam Girmay, will use Scott's high-performance Foil RC aero bike and Plasma RC time trial bike, as well as Syncros components.

"It is a privilege to support NSN Cycling Team and a roster of athletes, staff and sponsors united in their ambition and pursuit of excellence,” said Scott co-CEO, Pascal Ducrot.

"With our long racing heritage, we celebrate SCOTT’s return to the UCI WorldTour with the team, where our world-class products will support these talented athletes to perform on the sport’s biggest stages."

It marks the latest big change to the former Israel-Premier Tech team, after a name change and rebrand last month "to move away from their Israeli identity", but this wasn't enough to convince sponsors Premier Tech or Factor to stay on board, with the former calling continued support "untenable".

Instead, the team was acquired by NSN, a Spanish sports and entertainment company co-founded by football legend Andres Iniesta, and Stoneweg, a Swiss alternative investment platform, with former Canadian-Israeli billionaire owner Sylvan Adams stepping back from his day-to-day involvement.

The radical changes to the team came after widespread protests against their participation in races, due to Israel's armed conflict in Gaza, which saw the Vuelta a España heavily disrupted and several stages modified or cancelled. They announced their new look on November 20 as they looked ahead to a new chapter.

"This partnership with SCOTT marks an exciting step forward for NSN Cycling Team," said Team Manager Kjell Carlström.

"We’re aligning with a brand that shares our pursuit of elite performance and is driven by innovation and constant improvement. SCOTT’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of design, aerodynamics, and technology mirrors our own ambition on the road. We are proud to embark on this journey with SCOTT ahead of what is going to be an incredibly exciting season for the team."

Distributed press material showed NSN's riders on their new black-and-white Scott bikes at their recent training camp in Spain, but still with largely unbranded Ekoi kits, as they continued to form their new identity for the coming season.