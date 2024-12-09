Do aesthetics matter at the top level? New €16.7k Colnago Y1Rs splits opinion on looks, but claims big performance gains

A completely new aero bike, with bayonet fork, a new cockpit, and that wild seatpost design

Y1Rs
(Image credit: Colnago)

Colnago as a brand tends to create enough of a buzz on its own that a new model leaking on WeightWeenies would be a standalone story in its own right, but given that in recent years the brand has become inexorably linked with one Tadej Pogačar, the interest in a brand new model from the storied Italian brand is immense. It’s not a new version of an existing model, such as the V4Rs replacing the V3Rs, but a brand new machine entirely. 

According to Colnago in documents regarding the development of the new machine, “the V4Rs is the perfect all-rounder, but for specific races, we need a focused aero bike”. Given the palmares of the current World Champion, the V4Rs has hardly been holding Pogačar back, despite what Tom Boonen thought before hastily retracting his opinion, and as races get ever-faster we are seeing riders opt for aero bikes as the default more often than not. 

Colnago Y4Rs
The Y-shaped cockpit helps keep the headtube smaller, for aero gains
Colnago Y4Rs
A threaded bottom bracket is at least a nod to practicality.
Colnago Y4Rs
Initially the Y1Rs will only be available in the team colours of UAE Team Emirates...
Senior Tech Writer

