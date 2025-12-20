'It was time to recharge' - Marc Madiot to step aside as General Manager at Groupama-FDJ

News
By published

Another of the sport's legendary team managers, Madiot will hand over the reins in the spring.

Groupama FDJ French team manager Marc Madiot attends his team&#039;s 2024 presentation in Paris, on January 10, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Marc Madiot, General Manager of Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images)

After almost 30 years in charge of the Groupama-FDJ team, Marc Madiot is set to step aside as the French squad's team manager in April 2026. Madiot, who created the team in 1997, will be succeeded by his deputy, Thierry Cornec, who has been with the team since 2024.

According to a report in L'Equipe, Madiot will take a more hands-off role, dealing with partners and guiding the team's culture.

“It was time to recharge, open new doors, and move forward. I’ll be 67 in April. I think it’s time to look to the future. Now is the time,” Madiot told L'Equipe.

“Thierry is taking over all the sporting aspects and becoming the team’s general manager. My ambition is for the team to outlive me. If I can lend a hand in areas other than the sporting side, that suits me just fine. The team is my second child. I love it, I still want to cherish it, but I know it’s now in its majority, that it needs to spread its wings.”

Madiot started the team as La Française des Jeux in 1997, tasting success immediately, with Christophe Mengin taking a stage of the Tour de France and Frédéric Guesdon winning Paris-Roubaix, the last time a home rider won the Hell of the North.

“When I signed Philippe Gilbert, I got in my car, went to Belgium, talked to the kid and his parents, and came back with a signed contract. Lately, I’ve had contact with juniors who told me, ‘Talk to my agent, sir.’ It’s a different ball game altogether.”

Madiot joins the likes of Patrick Lefevere, Vincent Lavenu and Jean-René Bernadeau as ex-riders turned team managers who have, or are about to retire from the sport.

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.