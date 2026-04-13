Paris-Roubaix Femmes tech gallery: New gravel wheels, crazy bar tape jobs, and sponsor incorrect tyres

It was a bright, sunny morning at the start of the sixth edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, though there was still a chill in the shade as the women's team buses arrived in Denain.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes covered 143km with 33.7km of cobblestones, including two five-star sectors: Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre, but no Forest of Arenberg.

The start paddock was a relaxed affair. Teams racked bikes in the morning sun, and fans could get close to their favourite riders, UAE Team-ADQ staff even hosted a Domino's pizza party on the hood of one of their team cars.

I was there on the tech hunting duty, and there was plenty to spot amongst the women's teams, mirroring the men's Paris-Roubaix tech gallery published by my colleague Will.

Highlights ranged from brand new gravel wheels to dual-headed tyre systems, I even spotted some gravel tyres, as well as some cool aftermarket parts I hadn't seen before.

A standout from the women's bikes were several fun personal stem notes they had added, including the race winner, Franziska Koch.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

I started at Team UAE ADQ; they chose the Colnago V5RS, not the super-aero Y1RS that the men's team usually ride. I love that white-and-blue paint.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Several riders had fully taped their handlebar tops, providing a little more comfort as riders tend to hold the tops more at Roubaix.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The team had fitted 35mm Continental GP5000 S TR tyres, and they fitted pretty nicely in the Colnago frames.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The team bikes were fitted with Enve SES 4.5 wheels, a nice combination with the 35mm rubber.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Check out this aftermarket CCD EVO S derailleur pulley from French brand Nova Ride. They were fitted to some of the Ma Petite Enterprise Factor Monzas.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Factor Monzas were used widely at Roubaix this year by Factor-sponsored teams. It is still a race bike, but is a little more durable, and has bigger clearance than some of the brand's other bikes. This blue looked fantastic in the sunshine.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The team ran Hutchinson Blackbird Race tyres in a 32mm size and without any tyre inserts.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Next was the Mayenne Monbana My Pie team, the team were racing on Winspace SLC 5.0 machines - the brand's all-rounder. They had some interesting parts fitted.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

This crankset drew me in, a 54 tooth Cybrei carbon aero chainring, with some electrical tape over the crank arm brand, answer on a postcard...

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

There were some great messages on handlebars. I love this one. It belongs to Constance Valentin.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The team chose 32mm Hutchinson Blackbird All-Season tyres; probably ideal for Roubaix, but not as fast as something like a Vittoria Corsa Pro. You don't often see tread like this on race bikes.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

All team bikes also had allen keys taped to their computer mounts, I assume to help with emergency wheel changes.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Alison Jackson's bike was receiving lots of attention thanks to her custom Canadian paint scheme. It was, however, a pretty stock build overall.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Spot the speaker, Jackson emerged from the team bus holding a Bluetooth speaker, and it went straight into her bike's bottle cage.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Jackson's St Michel - Preference Home team uses an all-French Mavic and Michelin wheel and tyre combination. The wheels were fitted with Mavic Power Cup 32mm tyres.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

It's great to see Mavic back in the mix; these silver hubs looked great in the spring sunshine.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The Volkerwessels squad have some super stealth Specialized Tarmacs; the paint jobs just look mean. The team bikes had two-piece bars and stems, and the team ran tyre inserts.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

They also had this cool flat-bar conversion on show, always a fun thing to see.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Fast Forward Ryot 55 wheels and Schwalbe Pro One tyres, spot the Clik Valve tubeless valves too.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The Laboral Kutxa team ride X-Lab bikes. I was enjoying the bright pink and white paint jobs; they really pop.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

This was a nice touch on one of the bike's fork legs.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)