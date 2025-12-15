All the new WorldTour team kits for 2026 – UAE Team Emirates, SD Worx-Protime, NSN Cycling and more
Rounding up all the reveals and new designs so far
- Alpecin-Premier Tech / Fenix-Premier Tech
- Bahrain Victorious
- Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
- Decathlon CMA CGM
- EF Education-EasyPost / EF Education-Oatly
- FDJ United-Suez
- Groupama-FDJ United
- Human Powered Health
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Jayco AlUla / Liv AlUla Jayco
- Lidl-Trek
- Lotto-Intermarché
- Movistar
- NSN Cycling Team
- Picnic PostNL
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- SD Worx-Protime
- Soudal-QuickStep / AG Insurance-Soudal
- UAE Team Emirates / UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Mobility
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- XDS Astana
In the cycling world, December means one thing: new kits! That's right, with the start of the season now only a few weeks away, all the teams are slowly revealing their riders, goals and – more importantly – new jersey designs for 2026.
Some designs are just a minor update to the 2025 jersey, whilst some teams will completely overhaul their design and vibe for the new season. Most are somewhere in-between, though, a fresh take on an existing brand identity.
Now we're in the middle of December, lots of teams like UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Lidl-Trek and SD Worx-Protime have already shown off their new garb, whilst Ineos Grenadiers and Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto are launching theirs this week.
There are also loads of leaked images floating around, as riders are riding around in Spain and Mallorca in their new kits before they're officially launched. For now, this list only includes the official designs – but feel free to have a snoop on Instagram for some of the leaked looks.
As is customary, we'll bring you our full ranking of the kits in the new year – here's a reminder of how the 2025 designs ranked – but for now here is a round-up of all the ones we've seen so far.
Have a favourite, or a least favourite? Drop your opinions in the comments below.
Alpecin-Premier Tech / Fenix-Premier Tech
Kit to be revealed
Bahrain Victorious
Kit to be revealed
Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
Kit to be revealed
Decathlon CMA CGM
Decathlon CMA CGM's jersey is the same vibe but a little different for 2026, adding red to the blue and aquamarine gradient from 2025. And of course the new sponsor CMA CGM (goodbye AG2R La Mondiale, it was a good run) who have apparently added at least €10 million to the team's budget.
EF Education-EasyPost / EF Education-Oatly
Kit to be revealed
FDJ United-Suez
Kit to be revealed
Groupama-FDJ United
Groupama-FDJ United have a new kit sponsor for 2026 in Bioracer, but if the jersey itself looks familiar that's because it is – the team wore this design during the 2025 Tour de France.
💙❤️💙💙❤️💙💙❤️ 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 ❤️💙💙❤️💙💙❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/BwTp7qnxirDecember 6, 2025
Human Powered Health
Kit to be revealed
Ineos Grenadiers
Kit to be revealed on December 17
Jayco AlUla / Liv AlUla Jayco
Kit to be revealed
Lidl-Trek
Lidl-Trek have called their 2026 jersey "the latest version of an icon" which might sound self-congratulatory, but is also true – people love this jersey. This year's design features the classic navy, blue and yellow colours, with some added geometric details.
Lotto-Intermarché
Kit to be revealed
Movistar
Movistar have gone mainly white for their new Gobik kit, with some funky blue accents, true to the team's brand. We would expect this one to be swapped out during the Grand Tours, though, so as not to clash with the best young rider's white jersey.
NSN Cycling Team
NSN Cycling Team, as part of their rebrand away from Israel-Premier Tech, have really spiced up their look for 2026, with a colourful, geometric design.
They the jersey is "inspired by NSN’s home city of Barcelona" (even though they're registered in Switzerland) and encompasses "hints of the Rwanda Imigongo artform as a nod to the team’s ongoing Racing for Change project".
Picnic PostNL
Kit to be revealed
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's new kit is similar to the special edition they wore at the Tour de France in 2025, feature a white base and bright blue stripes.
SD Worx-Protime
SD Worx-Protime have named their kit 'New Dawn' and have gone even more colourful than in previous years, paired with classic black shorts.
"The ‘New Dawn’ kit radiates energy and ambition," says Anna van der Breggen. "This design is colorful, powerful, and unique – exactly how we want to be as a team. I’m looking forward to racing in this jersey and hopefully achieving many successes together as a team."
Soudal-QuickStep / AG Insurance-Soudal
Kit to be revealed
UAE Team Emirates / UAE Team ADQ
Kit to be revealed
Uno-X Mobility
Kit to be revealed
Visma-Lease a Bike
Kit to be revealed
XDS Astana
Kit to be revealed
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
