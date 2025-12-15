All the new WorldTour team kits for 2026 – UAE Team Emirates, SD Worx-Protime, NSN Cycling and more

In the cycling world, December means one thing: new kits! That's right, with the start of the season now only a few weeks away, all the teams are slowly revealing their riders, goals and – more importantly – new jersey designs for 2026.

Some designs are just a minor update to the 2025 jersey, whilst some teams will completely overhaul their design and vibe for the new season. Most are somewhere in-between, though, a fresh take on an existing brand identity.

Now we're in the middle of December, lots of teams like UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Lidl-Trek and SD Worx-Protime have already shown off their new garb, whilst Ineos Grenadiers and Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto are launching theirs this week.

There are also loads of leaked images floating around, as riders are riding around in Spain and Mallorca in their new kits before they're officially launched. For now, this list only includes the official designs – but feel free to have a snoop on Instagram for some of the leaked looks.

As is customary, we'll bring you our full ranking of the kits in the new year – here's a reminder of how the 2025 designs ranked – but for now here is a round-up of all the ones we've seen so far.

Have a favourite, or a least favourite? Drop your opinions in the comments below.

Alpecin-Premier Tech / Fenix-Premier Tech

Kit to be revealed

Bahrain Victorious

Kit to be revealed

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

Kit to be revealed

Decathlon CMA CGM

Decathlon CMA CGM's jersey is the same vibe but a little different for 2026, adding red to the blue and aquamarine gradient from 2025. And of course the new sponsor CMA CGM (goodbye AG2R La Mondiale, it was a good run) who have apparently added at least €10 million to the team's budget.

EF Education-EasyPost / EF Education-Oatly

Kit to be revealed

FDJ United-Suez

Kit to be revealed

Groupama-FDJ United

Groupama-FDJ United have a new kit sponsor for 2026 in Bioracer, but if the jersey itself looks familiar that's because it is – the team wore this design during the 2025 Tour de France.

Human Powered Health

Kit to be revealed

Ineos Grenadiers

Kit to be revealed on December 17

Jayco AlUla / Liv AlUla Jayco

Kit to be revealed

Lidl-Trek

Lidl-Trek have called their 2026 jersey "the latest version of an icon" which might sound self-congratulatory, but is also true – people love this jersey. This year's design features the classic navy, blue and yellow colours, with some added geometric details.

Lotto-Intermarché

Kit to be revealed

Movistar

Movistar have gone mainly white for their new Gobik kit, with some funky blue accents, true to the team's brand. We would expect this one to be swapped out during the Grand Tours, though, so as not to clash with the best young rider's white jersey.

NSN Cycling Team

NSN Cycling Team, as part of their rebrand away from Israel-Premier Tech, have really spiced up their look for 2026, with a colourful, geometric design.

They the jersey is "inspired by NSN’s home city of Barcelona" (even though they're registered in Switzerland) and encompasses "hints of the Rwanda Imigongo artform as a nod to the team’s ongoing Racing for Change project".

Picnic PostNL

Kit to be revealed

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's new kit is similar to the special edition they wore at the Tour de France in 2025, feature a white base and bright blue stripes.

SD Worx-Protime

SD Worx-Protime have named their kit 'New Dawn' and have gone even more colourful than in previous years, paired with classic black shorts.

"The ‘New Dawn’ kit radiates energy and ambition," says Anna van der Breggen. "This design is colorful, powerful, and unique – exactly how we want to be as a team. I’m looking forward to racing in this jersey and hopefully achieving many successes together as a team."

Soudal-QuickStep / AG Insurance-Soudal

Kit to be revealed

UAE Team Emirates / UAE Team ADQ

Kit to be revealed

Uno-X Mobility

Kit to be revealed

Visma-Lease a Bike

Kit to be revealed

XDS Astana

Kit to be revealed