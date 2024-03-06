If it isn't broke... Giant's new TCR gets marginal improvement as new wheels, tyres and handlebars launched too

As the world of bike design is influenced more and more by computational fluid dynamics, wind tunnel testing and, well, data, while being bound by the UCI's rulebook, it feels as though the available gains are getting smaller and smaller. Aero bikes appear to be converging on a single final form, and lightweight bikes, hamstrung by the UCI's 6.8kg minimum weight limit, are for the most part simply getting marginally better aero credentials courtesy of faster wheels, minimally refined tube shapes and integrated cockpits.

With that in mind, today is the day that Giant, the biggest bike brand in the world with a claimed factory capacity of a million bikes per year, launches the 10th generation of its flagship lightweight race bike, the TCR.

At first glance – and second glance, if we're being truthful – it looks remarkably like the old one. The only obvious clue suggesting it's new is the lack of cables at the cockpit, which tells us Giant has finally caught up with the competitors and given the TCR an integrated front end.

Of course, according to the brand's release, hiding the cables away is just one of a multitude of improvements that its engineers have found, and it wouldn't be a bike launch without some superlative claims of better aerodynamics, stiffness, compliance and weight, so let's get stuck into the details to see what Giant has been up to for the past three years.

Giant uses a mannequin with moving legs for its aero testing (Image credit: Giant)

Headline figures

Giant says the 2025 TCR is the "lightest, stiffest and most aerodynamic" TCR to date.

The headline figures are a 2.28-watt aerodynamic improvement for the Advanced SL frame, rising to 4.19 watts for a full bike.

There's a 75-gram weight saving for the same frame, with a 56cm frame tipping the scales at 690g. However, this saving drops to 38 grams when you look at the frame and fork together, and take into account the newly redesigned headset and spacers. Combined, the TCR Advanced SL module tips the scales at 1,359g.

There's also a claimed stiffness-to-weight ratio improvement of 3.38%, which comes as a combination of the aforementioned weight saving and a 0.53% increase in pedalling stiffness.

Giant also says the tyre clearance has grown slightly to 33mm, up from 32mm on the outgoing model.

The range will continue to boast three model levels. The top-tier Advanced SL will retain the integrated seatmast, while the second-tier Advanced Pro and third-tier Advanced models will use a more standard seatpost.

The 'Cold Blade' cutting tech is said to be 'ultra precise' and enable fewer swatches to be used to create a full bike (Image credit: Giant)

The frame

A trend we've noticed in recent months, such as with the Factor Ostro and the Specialized Tarmac SL8, has seen brands put all their aero eggs in the front basket – ie, making the front of the bike as aero as possible – while reducing weight at the rear (where airflow is already turbulent and thus any aero tube shapes are less meaningful).

But it appears Giant has taken a different approach. Despite saying that the "down tube, head tube, and cockpit components have been thoroughly reengineered" Giant says the most significant aero gains were achieved in the "down tube, seat post and fork shaping," which covers the middle, rear, and front of the bike respectively. It doesn't give too many specifics, beyond adding that the bike was designed to be fastest with two water bottles and cages in situ.

Giant also says that it has done away with the lasers that were introduced for the previous bike. The computer-guided laser cutting technology was said to improve the accuracy when cutting swatches of carbon fibre prior to laying them into the mould. This would reduce the amount of extra material, which would reduce the weight of the frame. This time round, the lasers have been replaced with "ultra-precise cold-blade" technology, which Giant says are even more precise while also reducing the chance of deformation due to heat.

Upon laying this up, this is then set with 'CNT' resin that uses 'Carbon Nanotube Technology'. Giant claims this includes a microscopic polymer that strengthens the layers of carbon, while also featuring 'vibration-absorbing particles' that help disperse the buzz you get from the road. Overall, Giant says this is 14% more impact resistant than standard resin.

(Image credit: Giant)

New wheels and tyres

When Specialized launched the Tarmac SL8, more than half of the total aero improvement over the SL7 was attributed to the one-piece Roval cockpit. It appears there's a similar story with the TCR, as the bike is accompanied by a pair of new wheels, some fast-rolling Cadex tyres, and a lightweight handlebar (below).

Accompanying the flagship TCR Advanced SL at launch is a new pair of Cadex Max 40 wheels. These boast an impressive weight of 1249g in a 40mm depth. It's not clear whether the 4.19-watt saving that Giant claims takes these wheels into account, or whether there's potential for further gain here.

There are no specific aero credentials attributed to the wheels, but they come fitted with the same deep-bladed aero spokes introduced on the 50 Ultra Disc wheels last year, which were reviewed to high acclaim by our expert, Josh Ross.

There are also two similarly-specced second- and third-tier wheelsets launching today, the Giant SLR 0 40 and the Giant SLR 1 40. These are both also 40mm deep, tubeless compatible and disc brake only. The SLR 0 40 weighs 1339g per pair, while the SLR 1 40 weighs a little more at 1443g.

All three new wheelsets come with a 22.4mm internal width and are hookless. Given the recent furore about hookless safety, you might choose to double-check tyre compatibility, or you might prefer to run the new Cadex tyres which also launch today.

These are called the Cadex Race GC Tyres, and get a 240tpi lightweight race casing along with unique protruded shoulders which Giant says adds traction when cornering. They are only available in a 700x28c size, weighing 279g per tyre.

(Image credit: Giant)

New handlebar

The biggest aesthetic difference for the new TCR is the integration of cables at the cockpit, and that comes courtesy of a new duo of Giant Contact handlebars. The top-spec model is the Contact SLR, made from carbon fibre and weighing in at 165g. The second-tier model is the Contact SL, made from alloy, and weighing 247g.

Both models come in sizes 36cm to 44cm, and the flare varies between eight and 11 degrees depending on the width. Both offer integrated cabling, and are available aftermarket.

The aftermarket price of the handlebar, wheels and tyres is currently unknown.

Models, pricing and availability

The TCR range is offered in three tiers, with options at each tier covering both SRAM and Shimano groupsets.

(Image credit: Giant)

At the top of the tree, the Advanced SL is available as a frameset, with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Shimano Ultegra Di2, or SRAM Force AXS. A few weeks ago, photos of a new SRAM Red groupset were leaked online , suggesting a launch is on the horizon. The lack of a SRAM Red spec adds fuel to the fire that a new flagship groupset is on the way from the American brand.

TCR Advanced SL 0 Dura-Ace: £11,999 (USD $12,500, EUR €12,299)

£11,999 (USD $12,500, EUR €12,299) TCR Advanced SL 1 Ultegra Di2: £8,799 (USD $TBC, EUR €TBC)

£8,799 (USD $TBC, EUR €TBC) TCR Advanced SL 1 Force AXS: £8,999 (USD $TBC, EUR €TBC)

£8,999 (USD $TBC, EUR €TBC) TCR Advanced SL frameset: £3,499 (USD $3,800, EUR €3,699)

(Image credit: Giant)

The second-tier Advanced Pro model is also available as a frameset, as well as with Shimano Ultegra Di2, 105 Di2, 105 mechanical, or SRAM's wireless Force or Rival groupsets.

TCR Advanced Pro 0 Force AXS: £6,699 (USD $TBC, EUR €6,999)

£6,699 (USD $TBC, EUR €6,999) TCR Advanced Pro 0 Ultegra Di2: £6,499 (USD $6,500, EUR €6,499)

£6,499 (USD $6,500, EUR €6,499) TCR Advanced Pro 1 Rival AXS: £4,999 (USD $TBC, EUR €5,100)

£4,999 (USD $TBC, EUR €5,100) TCR Advanced Pro 1 105 Di2: £4,899 (USD $5,500, EUR €4,799)

£4,899 (USD $5,500, EUR €4,799) TCR Advanced Pro 2 105: £3,999 (USD $TBC, EUR €2,800)

£3,999 (USD $TBC, EUR €2,800) TCR Advanced Pro Frameset: £1,999 (USD $2,400, EUR €2,499)

(Image credit: Giant)

The third-tier TCR Advanced model is not available as a frameset, but can be bought with a choice of SRAM Rival AXS, two variants with Shimano 105 Di2, or with Shimano 105 mechanical.